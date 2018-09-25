SECTIONS
Op-Ed
Print

Thanks to President Trump, the US Has the Hottest Economy in the World Right Now

Donald TrumpStephanie Keith / Getty ImagesDonald Trump (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

By Carla D'Addesi
at 2:23pm
Print

President Donald Trump has succeeded in establishing the U.S. economy as a strong presence on the international stage.

“Small business owners’ optimism touched a 35-year high with businesses setting records in terms of job creation and hiring,” FOX Business reported.

Trump’s economic policies are working. This economic boom is sustainable and will become a trend going forward with growth and prosperity.

We are in the midst of an investment boom with new factories being built, increased wages, increased family incomes and increased productivity. The U.S. has only 4 percent unemployment causing employers to state that one-third of jobs are currently unfilled as it’s difficult to find skilled workers.

Every working American is feeling the recovery with lower tax rates, regulatory roll-backs, and increased business and consumer confidence. Even our budget deficit is smaller.

TRENDING: Breaking: Judge Declares Bill Cosby ‘Sexually Violent Predator,’ Sentences to State Prison for 3 to 10 Years

The Associated Press reported, “Businesses are optimistic about the outlook and stepping up hiring in anticipation of solid future growth, resulting in more available jobs.”

U.S. currency is strong. The stock market is strong. Capital is coming in from China, Russia and Europe. Over one trillion dollars have been repatriated already, which is way ahead of forecasts.

According to Whitehouse.gov, the deep recession under President Obama was sluggish at best, with numbers ranging between 2.8 percent in 2009 to 2.6 percent in 2015.

Conversely, Trump can easily boast a solid 4.1 percent growth in the second quarter of 2018. President Trump has liberated the economy.

Do you think the strong economy trends will continue these next two years?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I believe Trump is the greatest leader, economically, of our country in 20 years. This is a real economic recovery.

And, the “Trump Boom” is just beginning. Trump has done what he said he was going which gives us good reason to be very optimistic. 

What does all of this mean? By almost every measure, approval polls for Trump are headed in the right direction with 88 percent of Republicans strongly approving of the job Trump is doing.

I was only more impressed to hear that President Trump donated his quarter salary of 100,000 to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

What a year — I believe we are only just beginning to make the economy great again.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Obama Snaps ‘Pay Attention!’ After People Apparently Won’t Get off Phones

Savannah Pointer

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Superme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 35 years ago.CBS News screen shot

Ford Adviser Allegedly Revealed Strategy Would ‘Emerge’ to Take Down Kavanaugh Months Ago

Jack Davis

USAASC / YouTube screen shot; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Army Col. Awarded $8.4 Million After Woman’s Sex Assault Allegations Blown Apart

Jack Davis

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano.Fox News screen shot

Judge Nap: If Kavanaugh Confirmation Fails, Trump Has One Last Option

Hanna Bogorowski

Brett Kavanaugh Getting into CarWin McNamee / Getty Images

Yale Law Prof Says Reports Claiming She Groomed Potential Kavanaugh Clerks ‘100% False’

Jack Davis

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Maryland Police Will Not Investigate 2nd Kavanaugh Allegation Despite Contradictory Reports

Will Racke

Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights John GoreAaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Trump Admin Slaps Company that Discriminated Against American Workers with Punishment

Jack Davis

Judge JudyTerry Kinder / Twitter screen shot

Judge Judy Speaks Out on Kavanaugh — ‘They’re Supposed To Listen’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.