Thanks to President Trump, the US Has the Hottest Economy in the World Right Now

President Donald Trump has succeeded in establishing the U.S. economy as a strong presence on the international stage.

“Small business owners’ optimism touched a 35-year high with businesses setting records in terms of job creation and hiring,” FOX Business reported.

Trump’s economic policies are working. This economic boom is sustainable and will become a trend going forward with growth and prosperity.

We are in the midst of an investment boom with new factories being built, increased wages, increased family incomes and increased productivity. The U.S. has only 4 percent unemployment causing employers to state that one-third of jobs are currently unfilled as it’s difficult to find skilled workers.

Every working American is feeling the recovery with lower tax rates, regulatory roll-backs, and increased business and consumer confidence. Even our budget deficit is smaller.

The Associated Press reported, “Businesses are optimistic about the outlook and stepping up hiring in anticipation of solid future growth, resulting in more available jobs.”

U.S. currency is strong. The stock market is strong. Capital is coming in from China, Russia and Europe. Over one trillion dollars have been repatriated already, which is way ahead of forecasts.

According to Whitehouse.gov, the deep recession under President Obama was sluggish at best, with numbers ranging between 2.8 percent in 2009 to 2.6 percent in 2015.

Conversely, Trump can easily boast a solid 4.1 percent growth in the second quarter of 2018. President Trump has liberated the economy.

I believe Trump is the greatest leader, economically, of our country in 20 years. This is a real economic recovery.

And, the “Trump Boom” is just beginning. Trump has done what he said he was going which gives us good reason to be very optimistic.

What does all of this mean? By almost every measure, approval polls for Trump are headed in the right direction with 88 percent of Republicans strongly approving of the job Trump is doing.

I was only more impressed to hear that President Trump donated his quarter salary of 100,000 to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

What a year — I believe we are only just beginning to make the economy great again.

