The Latest: Trump greets tech execs at White House

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a White House tech meeting (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has met with a group of tech executives at the White House.

His daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, helped coordinate the Thursday meeting to field ideas about securing U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing and faster wireless technology known as 5G.

The gathering with the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle and Qualcomm comes amid rising concerns about how the U.S.-China tariff war will affect the tech industry.

TRENDING: George W Bush Offers Lighthearted Gesture to Michelle Obama at His Father’s Funeral

The meeting wasn’t open to media.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that it was a productive and engaging discussion about America’s leadership in emerging technologies.

___

11:20 a.m.

The White House is hosting what it calls a listening session to hear from tech leaders including the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle and Qualcomm.

The Thursday lunch meeting will address efforts to advance American leadership in artificial intelligence, wireless technology and quantum computing and how that will affect jobs and the economy.

The gathering comes amid strained tensions between President Donald Trump and the tech industry over the U.S.-China trade war and other topics. The president isn’t likely to attend but his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, is organizing it.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Gini Rometty, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf are among the expected attendees.

Also attending are former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and academic leaders.

___

12:05 a.m.

Top executives from Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle and Qualcomm are planning to meet at the White House amid strained ties between President Donald Trump’s administration and the tech industry.

The White House says the Thursday meeting will address efforts to advance American leadership in innovation and how that will affect jobs and the economy.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf are among the expected attendees.

It’s not clear if Trump is also attending. Some of Trump’s policies on trade and immigration have antagonized the tech industry.

The president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, is attending a separate business gathering in Washington on Thursday that includes the CEOs of IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Boeing and AT&T.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.