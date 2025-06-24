Theatrical Democratic Congressman Moves to Impeach Trump Again: 'The Hour of Decision is Upon Us'

Democratic Rep. Al Green is clearly a one-trick pony.

On Tuesday, he rose yet again to offer articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

During Trump’s first term, the congressman filed three separate articles of impeachment, starting in 2017, months after the 45th president took office.

Just weeks into his second term, Green was at it again, arguing that the plan Trump floated of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip to rebuild it was an impeachable offense.

The president had taken no steps to do so, but merely offered that it could be a way to solve the years-long conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Green responded to Trump’s proposal, saying, “Ethnic cleansing is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States.”

In May, the Texas lawmaker filed articles of impeachment, accusing the president of being an authoritarian over actions that the administration had taken to enforce the nation’s immigration laws, which he said were in defiance of court orders regarding El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Green’s latest problem with the president is his decision on Saturday to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites.

Speaking from the House floor on Tuesday, the representative contended that Trump had “committed an impeachable act” by usurping Congress’s power to declare war.

“I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it will be meaningless,” he continued, and then asserted that Trump had a duty to consult with Congress before striking Iran.

“No one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America,” Green said.

“Later today, I will bring these articles of impeachment to the floor, and I will call for a vote. I believe that the hour of decision is upon us …”

The House voted against Green’s impeachment resolution on Tuesday by a vote of 344 to 79.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also accused Trump of committing an impeachable offense by bombing Iran “without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.”

The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

But history is on Trump’s side in his use of force without seeking congressional approval. In fact, the very nature of such a military operation, like taking out Iran’s nuclear sites, requires an element of surprise that the Trump administration would have lost by going through Congress.

Article II of the Constitution names the president as “Commander in Chief” of the U.S. armed forces. Meanwhile, Article I grants Congress the power to “declare war.”

Trump directing the military to neutralize Iran’s nuclear sites is not taking the U.S. to war. It is protecting Americans and our allies from a regime that has attacked and killed our troops multiple times and has called for our annihilation.

American history is replete with examples of presidents taking such military actions without congressional approval, dating back to the presidency of Thomas Jefferson, who directed the Navy and Marines to take on the Muslim Barbary pirates off the coast of North Africa in the early 1800s.

Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden took military actions without Congress’s approval.

In 2011, President Barack Obama intervened militarily in the Libyan civil war with air strikes to help topple Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

Biden ordered air strikes against Syria and Yemen.

Green filed no articles of impeachment against either of these presidents.

The congressman is a showboat, which he proved by yelling at Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress in March and then refusing to take his seat.

The House rightly voted to censure Green two days later.

The congressman is an unserious person, and his latest call for Trump’s impeachment should be given all the attention it deserves: zero.

