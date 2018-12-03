TheBlaze and CRTV Merge To Create Conservative Media Powerhouse

TheBlaze and CRTV have merged, creating Blaze Media, the two companies announced Monday.

The newly created entity will be able to reach 165 million people via television, online and social media, making it “the largest independent, traditionally conservative multiplatform media company in the United States,” TheBlaze reported.

Effectively immediately, subscribers to CRTV and TheBlaze Premium will have access to both online platforms.

Among the original programs are “The Glenn Beck Program,” “LevinTV,” “Louder with Crowder,” “Michelle Malkin Investigates,” and “America,” hosted by Eric Bolling.

According to TheBlaze, the expanded programming will also create a strong lineup for its cable and satellite audiences going into 2019.

The founders of TheBlaze and CRTV — Glenn Beck and Mark Levin — lauded the move.

“The combination of the exceptional roster of TheBlaze and CRTV talent means Blaze Media will now be as broad and ideologically diverse as the audiences we serve,” said Beck, who launched TheBlaze in 2011.

“Conservatives, libertarians, constitutionalists and more have a home at Blaze Media,” he added. “Our hosts will have differences, but we share a common belief in free expression, honest discourse and a society founded in the principles of the Bill of Rights. I’m beyond thrilled about this merger.”

Levin, who started CRTV in 2014 and currently hosts a weekly program on Fox News, said, “Tens of millions of Americans have had it with the biased, ideologically-driven mainstream media outlets that sanctimoniously advance their own agendas under the guise of ‘news’ and ‘journalism.’ Conservatives actually believe in a free press and the rest of the Constitution.”

“This is why I started LevinTV, which grew into the CRTV digital network,” added Levin. “In order to further expand and offer the public an alternative to liberal media group-think, I’m very excited about the merger of TheBlaze and CRTV. The timing is perfect.”

The former Reagan administration official noted in a Facebook post that he does not hold managing authority in CRTV, and the principals for the company and TheBlaze made the decision to merge.

The Hill reported that Blaze Media will compete with other conservative outlets, including Breitbart and The Daily Wire, with its top personality Ben Shapiro.

According to The Hill, Shapiro has been in talks with Beck since February.

Beck told The Hollywood Reporter he is still interested in striking a deal with Shapiro, whose podcast gets downloaded more than 10 million times per month.

Shapiro congratulated TheBlaze and CRTV on their newly created company in a tweet on Sunday night, describing it as “Very exciting news — congratulations!”

Last week, Fox News launched its online subscription service Fox Nation, which features its on-air television personalities, giving special emphasis to some of its rising stars such as Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Britt McHenry, and former professional wrestler Tyrus.

