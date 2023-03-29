Theologian Fired by Bible College for What He Posted on Twitter, But Then Something Worse Happens

A Methodist college in the U.K. has fired one of its theology lecturers for refusing to take down a Twitter post calling homosexuality a sin that is “invading the Church.”

The school allegedly threatened to refer the incident to a government counter-terrorism agency, the U.K. Telegraph reported.

Dr. Aaron Edwards lost his position at Cliff College in Derbyshire after a Feb. 19 tweet in which he said, “Homosexuality is invading the Church.

“Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this [because] they’re busy apologising for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it’s true.

“This *is* a ‘Gospel issue’, by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour.”

Homosexuality is invading the Church. Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this b/c they’re busy apologising for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it’s true. This *is* a “Gospel issue”, by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour. — Aaron Edwards (@aaron_p_edwards) February 19, 2023

“The tweet sparked a debate that went viral,” the Telegraph reported.

The school held a disciplinary hearing and said that his remarks had brought the college “into disrepute.”

Edwards, for his part, explained that his post was addressed “to evangelicals who agree with his message but feel they cannot say so for fear of backlash,” according to the Telegraph.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Edwards said he was told his remarks caused “distress” among members of the Methodist Church in Britain.

“The tweet was not defamatory,” he told Fox. “It was not an attack on any colleague or individual; it was not abusive; and it was not an extremist religious view.

“It was addressed to evangelicals as a point of doctrine, and it has been misunderstood by many who wish to cause personal and institutional trouble for those who express that view.”

Edwards told Fox News that “traditional Christian beliefs about sexuality are being ‘silenced and stamped out’ in the Methodist Church.”

In an interview with Christian Broadcast Network, Edwards said he has been speaking out on the issue “for the last few years, but it just seemed that this recent tweet, maybe because of the language used in it, went viral. But I stand by the language.

“I think it’s biblical to speak strongly, and sternly, even, about holiness issues and gospel issues when they … really hit the foundations of our faith.”







The backlash has been severe for the father of five. In addition to being fired and threatened with being reported to Prevent, which the Telegraph called “the government’s counter-extremism program,” Edwards also said other struggles have arisen.

“It’s been a challenging time over the last month since my tweet and the fallout from that and being suspended and all the rest of it — the uncertainty for us as a family,” Edwards told CBN.

“We also found out we’re getting evicted a few days ago, which is not helpful timing, so it’s been a really crazy time. … It’s very stressful, but at the same time, I’ve been telling many people how blessed I’ve felt by God throughout it, genuinely. I know people tend to say that a lot, but it’s unbelievable how much, when you go through the mire, God is right there with you.”

“I once preached a sermon THIS short!” pic.twitter.com/2tYOJk2hoQ — Aaron Edwards (@aaron_p_edwards) October 14, 2022



Edwards said he has received “glorious support” of people in his church, “getting behind me, sending me scriptures, praying for me, even prophesying over me and things like that. It’s been a real blessing time, so though it’s been difficult and stressful, it’s also been a wonderful time of comfort from God at this time through his people.”

A representative for Cliff College declined to comment on “specific issues” due to ongoing “internal processes,” but offered a statement on the school’s inclusivity policy, according to the Telegraph:

“As a Methodist institution, Cliff College is committed to being a safe and hospitable place where those with differing convictions are welcomed and encouraged to live and learn together as faithful disciples of Christ.”

