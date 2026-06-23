Therapist Fired for Heated Muslim Confrontation Gets a Year's Salary and More as Concerned Americans Flock to Her Aid

Not long ago, Dasha Kilpatrick went about her work as a massage therapist down in Texas with the world paying her no attention.

Now she is a lightning rod in the culture war over how far Americans should go to protect their cherished culture from Muslims, who some fear want to tear it all down.

Kilpatrick’s saga is a social media epic, beginning when she was filmed last week telling a pair of Muslim shoppers in a Conroe, Texas, store that, in her humble opinion, they did not belong in America and should leave the country.

“You need to leave. You’re not welcome here,” Kilpatrick told the hijab-wearing women recording her.

“This is not a Muslim country. This is a Christian country,” she said.

This Islamophobic Nurse walked up to these two Muslim women one who was wearing a Hijab & told them to get out of her Country while shopping in HEB in Conroe,TX tonight.She went on a whole disgusting rant about them & their religion.We don’t need nurses like her. Find her! pic.twitter.com/HljMptrsVx — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 20, 2026

Free country. Free speech. But the consequences of free speech can be daunting.

Kilpatrick was fired from her job, according to a report posted to Yahoo. She was doxxed. She was trashed wherever there are keypads to click out condemnations.

The story does not end there. A GiveSendGo created to help her out stood at just over $159,000 as of Tuesday morning.

UPDATE on Dasha Kilpatrick — the brave Conroe, TX medical massage therapist fired for speaking truth in that H-E-B aisle. Massage Forest just confirmed they parted ways with her because the video ‘had a negative impact’ on their business. They respect opinions… until it costs… https://t.co/Ro3fyrNiAp pic.twitter.com/LtoldYoHIK — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) June 21, 2026

The fundraiser noted that she said nothing which is not said on social media daily, including telling the women “Islam is a terrorist organization” and calling the prophet Muhammad a warlord and pedophile.

“You need to leave. This is not a Muslim country this is a Christian country.” This is Dasha. She was doxxed & fired in Texas for speaking straight truth & standing up to a pair of Muslim women who provoked her and recorded her in a grocery store. This is her GiveSendGo.

You… pic.twitter.com/C7MFCrNPd8 — Joshua Haymes (@haymes_joshua) June 23, 2026



The post said Muslim immigrants “aren’t grateful assimilators, they’re imported chaos agents via chain migration, refugee scams, and non-White diversity quotas. They strut through American stores like conquered territory while demanding White women in scrubs kiss the ring (or the rug). Reaping our AC, welfare, and functioning society, then importing 7th-century desert drama.”

“Dasha did nothing wrong, she said the quiet part loud in the grocery aisle while the rest of us are simply trying to shop without a full-blown cultural invasion,” the post said. “Dasha’s been fully doxxed, fired, and canceled for daring to speak truth in her own country. She’s now dealing with lost income, threats, and the mob coming for her holistic practice. Let’s help her get back on her feet.”

I stand with Dasha, do you? pic.twitter.com/35PhrHFg4D — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 22, 2026

On Monday, outgoing Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, elevated the controversy by posting about it on her X account.

“I stand with Dasha, do you?” Mace wrote.

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