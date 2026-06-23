Share
News
The view from parking lots to the store entrance of a recently opened H-E-B Grocery Company franchise supermarket chain with busy traffic at sunset in Plano, Texas, on July 8, 2023.
The view from parking lots to the store entrance of a recently opened H-E-B Grocery Company franchise supermarket chain with busy traffic at sunset in Plano, Texas, on July 8, 2023. (Trong Nguyen / Getty Images)

Therapist Fired for Heated Muslim Confrontation Gets a Year's Salary and More as Concerned Americans Flock to Her Aid

 By Jack Davis  June 23, 2026 at 6:06am
Share

Not long ago, Dasha Kilpatrick went about her work as a massage therapist down in Texas with the world paying her no attention.

Now she is a lightning rod in the culture war over how far Americans should go to protect their cherished culture from Muslims, who some fear want to tear it all down.

Kilpatrick’s saga is a social media epic, beginning when she was filmed last week telling a pair of Muslim shoppers in a Conroe, Texas, store that, in her humble opinion, they did not belong in America and should leave the country.

“You need to leave. You’re not welcome here,” Kilpatrick told the hijab-wearing women recording her.

“This is not a Muslim country. This is a Christian country,” she said.

Free country. Free speech. But the consequences of free speech can be daunting.

Kilpatrick was fired from her job, according to a report posted to Yahoo. She was doxxed. She was trashed wherever there are keypads to click out condemnations.

The story does not end there. A GiveSendGo created to help her out stood at just over $159,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Related:
Texas Residents Plead With City Council to Stop Mosque and Temples from Being Built

The fundraiser noted that she said nothing which is not said on social media daily, including telling the women “Islam is a terrorist organization” and calling the prophet Muhammad a warlord and pedophile.


The post said Muslim immigrants “aren’t grateful assimilators, they’re imported chaos agents via chain migration, refugee scams, and non-White diversity quotas. They strut through American stores like conquered territory while demanding White women in scrubs kiss the ring (or the rug). Reaping our AC, welfare, and functioning society, then importing 7th-century desert drama.”

“Dasha did nothing wrong, she said the quiet part loud in the grocery aisle while the rest of us are simply trying to shop without a full-blown cultural invasion,” the post said. “Dasha’s been fully doxxed, fired, and canceled for daring to speak truth in her own country. She’s now dealing with lost income, threats, and the mob coming for her holistic practice. Let’s help her get back on her feet.”

On Monday, outgoing Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, elevated the controversy by posting about it on her X account.

“I stand with Dasha, do you?” Mace wrote.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bombshell: Biden Admin Knowingly Let Over 1 Million Deadly Fentanyl Pills Onto US Streets, Says DEA Whistleblower - 'We Poisoned Our Community'
Trump Reveals Provision in Iran Agreement That Will Help 'Our Great American Farmers'
Therapist Fired for Heated Muslim Confrontation Gets a Year's Salary and More as Concerned Americans Flock to Her Aid
ALERT: US Military Helicopter Has Reportedly Crashed - Details Still Coming In
Watch: Celebrating Colombians Fill Streets as Trump-Endorsed Candidate Takes Presidency
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation