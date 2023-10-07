It’s cool to be a thief these days. Why else would throngs of young people be ransacking retail stores across the nation?

How did it get this bad? The left loves chaos.

It was rabid leftist Rahm Emanuel — when he was serving as chief of staff for President-elect Barack Obama — who infamously said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

That means the left creates crises to be exploited. Emanuel didn’t invent the strategy, but he brought it to the fore of the Democratic playbook.

Mask mandates, forced vaccines and school shutdowns are some examples of the strategy in action. The wide-open southern border is another — what better way to play into the globalist agenda? Soros-funded prosecutors who refuse to prosecute crimes are yet another.

In the case of the latter, the green light for theft was given, and stealing became a game. Organized criminals played the game for profit. Flash mobs joined in because nothing was stopping them and it was kind of cool. Idiots definitely want to be cool.

However, they tend to muck things up. Just look at the federal government — or these three thieves who recently tried to gain admittance to the Cool Kids’ Club.

In August, the men decided to rob a designer clothing and sneaker shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to KOLN-TV.

After failing to break into the store by pulling the door off with a vehicle, the trio smashed some windows and crawled through security bars. It was all caught on video.

The thieves made off with $20,000 worth of shoes. Sounds like a successful caper, right?

What the idiots failed to realize is that they stole all left-footed shoes.

Single shoes without a match aren’t going to be very easy to offload. Imagine seeing an advertisement for a left shoe on eBay. How many people have lost one designer shoe and need a new one?

Retail theft is no joke, even if this trio of fools is. According to Investor’s Business Daily, it is largely responsible for big losses for Target, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Walmart and other stores. And the problem is getting worse.

“Retail theft losses swelled to $112.1 billion in 2022, up 19% from $93.9 billion the year before,” IBD reported. This summer also saw increases in what retailers call “inventory shrinkage.” The rest of us call it theft.

“Several big chains, including Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods, [pointed to] rising theft as a cause of earnings shortfalls.”

So why would the left want this kind of chaos?

Marxist equity requires a redistribution of wealth, and stealing from corporations is a mode of “reparations” for the oppressed. It kills two birds with one stone. Remember the Black Lives Matter organizer who was caught on video encouraging looting?

According to this logic, criminals are heroes and law-abiding citizens are villains. And that’s a big problem.

A lot of the cool kid criminals have been taught that what they are doing is right — or at least justified.

During his campaign, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (yes, that Alvin Bragg) said thievery should not be prosecuted because it is a “crime of poverty,” according to Fox News.

You’re mistaken, Mr. Bragg. Stealing is a property crime.

Bragg was addressing the Young New Yorkers, an organization that seeks to “[divert] individuals facing charges under the age of 25 from the criminal justice system,” Fox reported.

In other words, young people should be able to steal whatever they like.

That’s the world we live in. The chaos is by design.

