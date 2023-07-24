Donna Hansbrough admits she “lost it” when she was confronted by thieves in her Rincon, Georgia, Lowe’s last month.

The 68-year-old woman tried to stop a group from stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store where she’d worked for 13 years — in violation of the company’s policies and the training she’d undergone.

The effort got her three blows to the face, one black eye and a big surprise from her employer that hurt even worse.

She lost her job, too.

According to the Effingham Herald, a weekly newspaper in Effingham County, Georgia, Hansbrough was confronted with the thievery on June 25 in Rincon, a small town about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

“They say that if you see somebody stealing something out the door, not to pursue, not to go out. I lost it,” Hansbrough told the Herald. “I grabbed the cart. I don’t actually remember going out but I did. And I grabbed the cart that had the stolen items in (it).”

It was against Lowe’s policy, but Hansbrough said she acted out of instinct.

“I just got tired of seeing things get out the door. I just … I lost it,” she told the Herald. “I basically lost all the training. Everything they tell you to do, I just … I just lost it.”

For most normal people, it’s an understandable reaction. Even children understand that stealing is wrong. And even children will try to defend what they consider to be theirs.

But Lowe’s doesn’t look at things like that, apparently. Hansbrough was fired.

(Lowe’s did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News. The Western Journal reached out to Lowe’s early Monday afternoon as well.)

According to a news release posted on Facebook by the Rincon Police Department, the three suspects were identified as Jarmar Lawton and Joseph and Takyah Berry (an uncle and niece team — talk about family values). Takyah Berry was identified as the suspect with the cart Hansbrough tried to stop.

The release did not identify which of the three actually struck Hansbrough.

Lawton had been taken into custody, according to the release, which did not give details. The two members of the Berry family — what a proud brood that must be — remained at large.

To be fair, it’s easy to see why Lowe’s has the policy, even if the company obviously doesn’t like stealing any more than the rest of the honest world.

In a litigious country, in a litigious age, a mega-corporation stands a good chance of getting sued over any injury that takes place on its premises — whether it’s an employee who gets hurt in a confrontation with a shoplifter, or a shoplifter with a keen sense of entitlement and a keen, crooked lawyer.

But to be human, it’s easy to get angry and disgusted that a woman who’s so clearly in the right on the grounds of decency has been so clearly wronged on the grounds of company policy.

And a lot of the social media response showed it. Here’s a sampling:

Stop shopping at @Lowes asap!!!! — Richard Suazo (@RichardESuazo) July 23, 2023

Lowe’s will not stop theft but will pass the costs onto paying customers. Shop elsewhere — count facula (@countfacula) July 23, 2023

Someone asked why did she bother? Most people still have sense of right and wrong and will act on it. Thank goodness for them! — JoeUreneck (@UreneckJoe) July 22, 2023

But this one summed up — sarcastically — what probably most decent people would think:

Why punish the criminals when you can punish people trying to save their job and community.. — Jack (@JackTheMacaw) July 22, 2023

And that’s exactly the frustration.

Thanks to an infestation of prosecutors and district attorneys plagued with a sense of “social justice” as opposed to simply “justice,” the country is awash in Democratic-run examples of what happens when a community abandons the attempt to enforce rules.

Thanks to the Biden administration, the entire nation is witnessing firsthand what it’s like to be in the middle of an invasion of illegal immigration because the man who swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States has deliberately decided to break that oath in the name of some Democratic higher value.

And in a small town in Georgia, a 68-year-woman, acting alone, had finally decided she’d seen enough of lawbreakers walking into her store and stealing with impunity.

So Donna Hansbrough “lost it” and tried to do something about it.

And then she lost her job.

Her black eye is healing, according to the Effingham Herald.

The black eye Lowe’s gave itself is going to take a lot longer.

