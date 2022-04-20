Thin-Skinned Obama Fans Furious After Noticing Problem with Michelle's Face in Obama TV Show

Proving once again that today’s leftists are emotionally incontinent snowflakes who can dish it out but can’t take it, liberal Twitter users wigged out at a black actress because she accurately depicted former first lady Michelle Obama’s signature “trout pout.”

The left-wing temper tantrum erupted after the cable network Showtime debuted the first installment of its 10-episode anthology series “The First Lady.”

The first episode, which aired Sunday, featured award-winning actresses Viola Davis as Obama, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

Rather than critique the substance of the show — which was highly favorable to Obama — left-wing Twitter users focused on how Davis pursed her lips to mimic the former first lady’s signature smirk.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady.’ pic.twitter.com/cUoCD67vF3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2022

An army of angry Obama fans torched Davis, claiming she exaggerated the former first lady’s facial expressions.

I’m concerned about Viola Davis’ portrayal of Michelle Obama due to the excessive mimicking of her lip movement/placement. Emma Corrin was able to get the right amount of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales’ mannerisms without them looking exaggerated or foolish. https://t.co/moy1GMj498 — Lelethu (@Lezarellar) April 17, 2022

The group meltdown was ironic because Davis is a vocal liberal who has trashed former President Donald Trump.

It’s not as if she’s a conservative, which would make her fair game for mob bullying, according to the left.

Nobody: Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama: pic.twitter.com/MHQ8wns4OS — K (@sirK88) April 18, 2022

I’m not even watching but the clips I’ve seen of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama are horrendous and giving me Wanda vibes..Miss Davis, sis what are you doing? You’re better than this! 😳 pic.twitter.com/czSB5cqn1l — KanuriYah (@KaNuri) April 18, 2022

I really looked forward to watching #TheFirstLady Then came my favorite girl Viola Davis when she spoke 😭 Why director? How did you allow this happen? Make up artist, how far now?😭 Viola is spectacular but the mouth depiction of Michelle Obama was just too much & distracting pic.twitter.com/jVv6iRHiCu — Dr. OBeLs (@dr_obels) April 18, 2022

This contrived outrage underscores once again that today’s unhinged leftists are thin-skinned, hypocritical crybullies who demand preferential treatment, not equality.

People being mad at @violadavis for impersonating @michelleobama in a way that is actually accurate is my favorite thing on Twitter today. “OMG SHE PURSES HER LIPS TOO MUCH!” 😂😂That’s MO’s literal constant facial expression but go off. https://t.co/j8y54DBmK3 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) April 18, 2022

To drive home this point — which is the cornerstone of the racist, anti-white critical race theory — some black Twitter users said only black people are allowed to criticize Davis’ performance.

TO BE CLEAR, only Black ppl can joke about Viola Davis portrayal of Michelle Obama. We go into defense mode the second it comes from y’all. pic.twitter.com/LbWA1CESLO — Juju (@JuJuBreauxD) April 18, 2022

Liberals foaming at the mouth over Obama’s pout obviously have selective amnesia. They’ve apparently forgotten the relentless, vicious attacks lobbed at former first lady Melania Trump for the past seven years.

In addition to mocking her pursed lips, eye shape and Eastern European accent, the corporate media, liberal comedians, politicians and everyday social media users maligned former President Donald Trump’s wife as an “escort” and an empty-headed gold digger.

The defamation got so extreme that she sued — and won millions in damages and apologies from several media outlets.

In 2017, the U.K.’s Daily Mail apologized and agreed to pay $2.9 million to settle a libel lawsuit Melania Trump had filed over a bogus story claiming she had worked as a call girl during her early days as a model.

Two years later, The Telegraph issued a groveling apology and agreed to pay her “substantial” monetary damages for publishing similar lies.

“We apologise unreservedly to The First Lady and her family for any embarrassment caused by our publication of these allegations,” the U.K. outlet said in January 2019. “As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay Mrs. Trump substantial damages as well as her legal costs.”

When you compare the constant, venomous attacks Melania Trump endured versus the fawning, kid-glove treatment the media take toward Michelle Obama, it’s obvious there is a blatant double standard in how the public is allowed to talk about liberals versus conservatives.

36 Mag Covers For Michelle Obama And Zero For Melania. 8 Major U.S. Designers Have Denounced Mrs. Trump, And Refuse To Assist Her.

The top Euro brands post photos of Melania wearing their designs, but that never happens with the American fashion houses.https://t.co/ANoQMchhoV pic.twitter.com/18FEubVEjp — Republican Security Council – Keep America Strong (@RSCGOP) December 18, 2018

Michelle Obama is instantly a “fashion icon” for wearing these bizarre $4,000 dollar balenciaga thigh highs, but Melania is completely ignored by every fashion magazine because of who her husband is. pic.twitter.com/489bJzCCnu — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 20, 2018

So spare me your sham outrage because an actress pursed her lips to accurately portray a former first lady.

