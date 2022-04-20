Share
Thin-Skinned Obama Fans Furious After Noticing Problem with Michelle's Face in Obama TV Show

 By Samantha Chang  April 20, 2022 at 6:35am
Proving once again that today’s leftists are emotionally incontinent snowflakes who can dish it out but can’t take it, liberal Twitter users wigged out at a black actress because she accurately depicted former first lady Michelle Obama’s signature “trout pout.”

The left-wing temper tantrum erupted after the cable network Showtime debuted the first installment of its 10-episode anthology series “The First Lady.”

The first episode, which aired Sunday, featured award-winning actresses Viola Davis as Obama, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

Rather than critique the substance of the show — which was highly favorable to Obama — left-wing Twitter users focused on how Davis pursed her lips to mimic the former first lady’s signature smirk.

An army of angry Obama fans torched Davis, claiming she exaggerated the former first lady’s facial expressions.

The group meltdown was ironic because Davis is a vocal liberal who has trashed former President Donald Trump.

It’s not as if she’s a conservative, which would make her fair game for mob bullying, according to the left.

This contrived outrage underscores once again that today’s unhinged leftists are thin-skinned, hypocritical crybullies who demand preferential treatment, not equality.

To drive home this point — which is the cornerstone of the racist, anti-white critical race theory — some black Twitter users said only black people are allowed to criticize Davis’ performance.

Liberals foaming at the mouth over Obama’s pout obviously have selective amnesia. They’ve apparently forgotten the relentless, vicious attacks lobbed at former first lady Melania Trump for the past seven years.

In addition to mocking her pursed lips, eye shape and Eastern European accent, the corporate media, liberal comedians, politicians and everyday social media users maligned former President Donald Trump’s wife as an “escort” and an empty-headed gold digger.

The defamation got so extreme that she sued — and won millions in damages and apologies from several media outlets.

Do you think Davis' portrayal of Obama is unflattering?

In 2017, the U.K.’s Daily Mail apologized and agreed to pay $2.9 million to settle a libel lawsuit Melania Trump had filed over a bogus story claiming she had worked as a call girl during her early days as a model.

Two years later, The Telegraph issued a groveling apology and agreed to pay her “substantial” monetary damages for publishing similar lies.

“We apologise unreservedly to The First Lady and her family for any embarrassment caused by our publication of these allegations,” the U.K. outlet said in January 2019. “As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay Mrs. Trump substantial damages as well as her legal costs.”

When you compare the constant, venomous attacks Melania Trump endured versus the fawning, kid-glove treatment the media take toward Michelle Obama, it’s obvious there is a blatant double standard in how the public is allowed to talk about liberals versus conservatives.

So spare me your sham outrage because an actress pursed her lips to accurately portray a former first lady.

