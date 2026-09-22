Share
News
Ballots and American flags displayed on a table at a voting station, people are in the background.
Ballots and American flags displayed on a table at a voting station, people are in the background. (SDI Productions / Getty Images)

The Thing That Never Happens, Happened: Foreigner Convicted for Voting in 2024 Election

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2026 at 8:55am
Share

A non-citizen has pleaded guilty to voting in the 2024 presidential election amid a massive federal effort to spotlight illegal voting.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations led to the conviction of Evelyn Novelles Miller, an alien from the Philippines, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

HSI Allentown began an investigation after being told a Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, resident may have voted illegally. Miller allegedly registered to vote on Oct. 9, 2024, and cast a ballot in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

On July 29, 2025, HSI and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents interviewed Miller at her home. She told them she had registered and voted.

“This alien from the Philippines pleaded guilty to illegally voting in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of HSI, as well as our partners at the Department of Justice, this alien will soon face justice for her efforts to subvert our elections. American elections are for Americans only,” he added.

Miller was granted Legal Permanent Resident status by the Biden administration on July 19, 2024.

Under state and federal law, only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in Pennsylvania, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Miller, 37, of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to illegally voting.

“We intend to prosecute anyone who corrupts our democracy by illegally voting in its elections,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16 and could face a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Miller’s plea came shortly after the Department of Justice announced charges against 16 people in multiple states in connection with illegal voting, voter registration, and other election-related violations, according to Fox News.

Related:
Mysterious 'Anonymous Donor' Paid for Cremation of Trump's Would-Be Assassin

Eight noncitizens living in Texas were charged, while the other cases involved residents of Idaho, Georgia, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Michigan.

Mullin said a broader investigation was underway.

Mullin said that “every single vote that was at the hands” of an illegal alien “canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote.”

“One is too many, but the fact that we have 300,000 cases we’re looking into right now and 1,620 cases that are under investigation, and 151 arrests is unacceptable,” Mullin said.

Despite the arrests, some organizations tell a different story.

“There is no evidence that unauthorized immigrants, green-card holders, or immigrants on temporary visas are voting in significant numbers,” the Migration Policy Institute says.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Advisor Calls on Admin to Suffocate Fox News, Ban Everyone from Speaking to Network: 'CNN with Better Lighting'
Powerful: Female Advocates for Women's Sports Blast the Left for Failing to Protect Girls
Report: Suspected Site of Noah's Ark '100 Percent Confirmed' to Be a 'Manmade Object'
Sophie Cunningham Sends Message to Trans Mob and Her Critics, Telling Them to 'Kick Rocks' with Pre-Game Sweatshirt
Trans Cop Charged with Raping Girl, 14, Possessing Images of Violent Sex Abuse of Children and Animals
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation