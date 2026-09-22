A non-citizen has pleaded guilty to voting in the 2024 presidential election amid a massive federal effort to spotlight illegal voting.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations led to the conviction of Evelyn Novelles Miller, an alien from the Philippines, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

HSI Allentown began an investigation after being told a Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, resident may have voted illegally. Miller allegedly registered to vote on Oct. 9, 2024, and cast a ballot in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

On July 29, 2025, HSI and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents interviewed Miller at her home. She told them she had registered and voted.

“This alien from the Philippines pleaded guilty to illegally voting in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of HSI, as well as our partners at the Department of Justice, this alien will soon face justice for her efforts to subvert our elections. American elections are for Americans only,” he added.

Miller was granted Legal Permanent Resident status by the Biden administration on July 19, 2024.

Under state and federal law, only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in Pennsylvania, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Miller, 37, of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to illegally voting.

“We intend to prosecute anyone who corrupts our democracy by illegally voting in its elections,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16 and could face a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Miller’s plea came shortly after the Department of Justice announced charges against 16 people in multiple states in connection with illegal voting, voter registration, and other election-related violations, according to Fox News.

Eight noncitizens living in Texas were charged, while the other cases involved residents of Idaho, Georgia, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Michigan.

Mullin said a broader investigation was underway.

Mullin said that “every single vote that was at the hands” of an illegal alien “canceled out a citizen that was legally registered and able to vote.”

“One is too many, but the fact that we have 300,000 cases we’re looking into right now and 1,620 cases that are under investigation, and 151 arrests is unacceptable,” Mullin said.

Despite the arrests, some organizations tell a different story.

“There is no evidence that unauthorized immigrants, green-card holders, or immigrants on temporary visas are voting in significant numbers,” the Migration Policy Institute says.

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