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That Thing That 'Never Happens' Happened Again - NYC Clerk Caught Fixing Election with Oversize Garbage Can Filled with Ballots - Court Docs

 By Samuel Short  June 29, 2026 at 6:34pm
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Voter fraud “never happens,” except when it does happen — and that seems to be quite often.

Call it coincidence, but instances of this alleged behavior so often seem to emerge from blue states. In the newest instance, it concerns Long Island, New York.

On Thursday, the New York Post detailed allegations against a school clerk who is accused of rigging an election by tearing up ballots.

According to the report, Hempstead Union Free School District Clerk April Keys allegedly smuggled ballots for the board of education out of her office on May 19 and gave them to an incumbent in the race, a man identified as Victor Pratt, who also works as a local DJ.

A 51-page petition was filed with the state education department on the matter, as Keys could face criminal charges. The filing from June 15 asked for the election to be overturned. Pratt had been declared the winner by 81 votes.

On Saturday, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported the district has been ordered to hold a new election. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said it must happen within 60 days, although a date has not been set.

Footage from a report by NewsDay TV was posted to social media platform X, with district attorneys showing what appeared to be discarded ballots.

Is voter fraud far more widespread than we’re being led to believe?

It gets worse, as the victory was spurred by absentee and early mail-in votes.

Pratt had been in third place after machine ballots were counted, but he dominated absentee votes with 87 percent and took 55 percent of early mail-in votes.

After Keys was placed on leave, the New York Post noted, “District Superintendent Gary Rush entered her office and discovered an out-of-place, oversized cafeteria-style garbage can with a tied bag stuffed inside, the petition said.”

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He nearly lost the evidence, as a custodian later entered the office and disposed of the trash bag. The worker was able to lead them to a nearby dumpster with the ballots.

The New York Post reported the custodian “had been spotted on security footage leaving Keys’ office with a bag full of ballots, and they said he was even coached by Keys to not get caught, the documents said.”

Ripped-up ballots included those for Pratt, some from a challenger, some shredded early mail-in ballots with voters’ information present, and other documents, like tally sheets.

Things get stranger as Pratt’s opponent, Gwendolyn Jackson, has a campaign manager, identified as (really!) Allah Supreme Mathematics, who said he had turned in mail-in ballots to Keys’ office. Of the 120 ballots, he said only 79 were counted.

Security footage also allegedly showed Pratt leaving Keys’ office with “a stack of up to 125 ballots,” which, when asked, he claimed to have had no recollection of taking.

This is quite a situation, but one thing remains clear — fraud does happen.

Anyone saying otherwise is being deceptive or is not paying attention.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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