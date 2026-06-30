That Thing That 'Never Happens' Happened Again - NYC Clerk Caught Fixing Election with Oversize Garbage Can Filled with Ballots - Court Docs

Voter fraud “never happens,” except when it does happen — and that seems to be quite often.

Call it coincidence, but instances of this alleged behavior so often seem to emerge from blue states. In the newest instance, it concerns Long Island, New York.

On Thursday, the New York Post detailed allegations against a school clerk who is accused of rigging an election by tearing up ballots.

According to the report, Hempstead Union Free School District Clerk April Keys allegedly smuggled ballots for the board of education out of her office on May 19 and gave them to an incumbent in the race, a man identified as Victor Pratt, who also works as a local DJ.

A 51-page petition was filed with the state education department on the matter, as Keys could face criminal charges. The filing from June 15 asked for the election to be overturned. Pratt had been declared the winner by 81 votes.

On Saturday, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported the district has been ordered to hold a new election. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said it must happen within 60 days, although a date has not been set.

Footage from a report by NewsDay TV was posted to social media platform X, with district attorneys showing what appeared to be discarded ballots.

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Rigging elections should come with an immediate death penalty.. 🚨 Long Island NY school clerk named April Keys who oversees board of education elections allegedly TORE UP ballots and threw them in a dumpster to rig the election for a local DJhttps://t.co/i77PlPkGCX pic.twitter.com/IQjCGP7IiO — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 27, 2026

It gets worse, as the victory was spurred by absentee and early mail-in votes.

Pratt had been in third place after machine ballots were counted, but he dominated absentee votes with 87 percent and took 55 percent of early mail-in votes.

After Keys was placed on leave, the New York Post noted, “District Superintendent Gary Rush entered her office and discovered an out-of-place, oversized cafeteria-style garbage can with a tied bag stuffed inside, the petition said.”

He nearly lost the evidence, as a custodian later entered the office and disposed of the trash bag. The worker was able to lead them to a nearby dumpster with the ballots.

The New York Post reported the custodian “had been spotted on security footage leaving Keys’ office with a bag full of ballots, and they said he was even coached by Keys to not get caught, the documents said.”

New York state orders new school election after Long Island clerk accused of trashing ballots to help her candidate win https://t.co/2NWlCgegEs pic.twitter.com/a1Ysbv6mqq — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2026

Ripped-up ballots included those for Pratt, some from a challenger, some shredded early mail-in ballots with voters’ information present, and other documents, like tally sheets.

Things get stranger as Pratt’s opponent, Gwendolyn Jackson, has a campaign manager, identified as (really!) Allah Supreme Mathematics, who said he had turned in mail-in ballots to Keys’ office. Of the 120 ballots, he said only 79 were counted.

Security footage also allegedly showed Pratt leaving Keys’ office with “a stack of up to 125 ballots,” which, when asked, he claimed to have had no recollection of taking.

This is quite a situation, but one thing remains clear — fraud does happen.

Anyone saying otherwise is being deceptive or is not paying attention.

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