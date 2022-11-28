How much does Alyssa Milano hate free speech? Apparently, enough to dump her former internet crush and hop into bed (metaphorically, anyway) with a company founded by Nazis.

On Saturday, the veteran Hollywood actress and activist announced she was done with her Tesla electric vehicle.

The reason, she said, was because Twitter had become in “alignment with hate and white supremacy” since Elon Musk had taken over. This, presumably, is because Musk has reversed the company’s moderation policies, which effectively put any conservative idea that was a little too edgy for Mitt Romney or Liz Cheney in danger of being censored.

“I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev,” Milano tweeted. “I love it.

“I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

Now, lest you forget, VW was founded in the 1930s under Germany’s genocidal Nazi regime to build a “people’s car” — or “volkswagen,” in case you hadn’t grokked the etymology of the corporate name — for Adolf Hitler. So, as you can guess, Milano’s electric vehicle switch went over well:

And, even if you’ve forgiven VW for its origins and have bought into a hippie-tastic vision of the brand laundered through San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District by the folks onMadison Avenue, keep in mind that, in every way, the massive German auto conglomerate is worse for leftists than Tesla is.

Let’s not forget that, despite a hip new EV, this is the company that had to pay $25 billion in fines less than 10 years ago after it was caught using a computer chip to cheat on emissions testing so its carbon-belching diesels would pass despite being flagrant over-polluters.

And just in case you thought VW learned its lesson from that debacle, disclosed all of its past iniquities and had gone back to being suitably crunchy, as Agence France-Presse has reported, the automaker is currently under investigation for massive human rights violations in its Brazilian factories under that country’s military junta — including rape, torture, and the mysterious disappearance of workers.

That’s not all to the story, though.

On Monday, conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong published a Twitter post with a collage of Milano’s gushing fangirl tweets about Musk.

“Before it became trendy to hate Elon Musk, Alyssa Milano was his greatest fan,” Cheong tweeted. “Why are people like this?”

“I am in awe of @elonmusk and I continue to be amazed by my @teslamotors!” one 2018 Milano tweet read.

“Dear @elonmusk, My @TeslaMotors model x just arrived. Thank you for being a genius. I appreciate you,” read a 2016 one.

And then came the four people, “dead or alive,” Milano would want to have dinner with: “Mine? Jesus, Roberto Clemente, john lennon, Elon Musk.”

That’s an interesting four, given Milano’s standards. Musk has apparently been stricken from the list because he’s allowing free speech on a platform he bought and which he (not incorrectly) has identified as “the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

As for the three others…

Jesus: Not suitably woke, no matter what might be said by too many 1970s-ordained priests of the Catholic church or progressive ministers of various Protestant denominations. This would become somewhat apparent over the course of said dinner.

Not suitably woke, no matter what might be said by too many 1970s-ordained priests of the Catholic church or progressive ministers of various Protestant denominations. This would become somewhat apparent over the course of said dinner. John Lennon: Abuser of women, alcohol and drugs who made no secret of any of these things while he was alive. (See: “Cold Turkey,” the portion of “It’s Getting Better” where he merrily admits “I used to be cruel to my woman / I beat her and kept her apart from the things that she loved.”)

Abuser of women, alcohol and drugs who made no secret of any of these things while he was alive. (See: “Cold Turkey,” the portion of “It’s Getting Better” where he merrily admits “I used to be cruel to my woman / I beat her and kept her apart from the things that she loved.”) Roberto Clemente: No real problem here, just can’t see a star athlete who died flying supplies to earthquake victims on a New Year’s Eve having the patience to endure a full dinner with a self-indulgent prat like Milano.

This is how much she was crushing on Musk before he started interfering with the left’s post-2016 project of purging from the public square any opinion considered Incorrect™. Now, she’s fallen out of love, all because free speech is very bad.

Either she didn’t know, when she made this list, that the Son of Man would almost certainly get called an unregenerate bigot if he appeared on the Hollywood red carpet and that John Lennon was a wife-beater, or she thinks that free speech is literally worse than either of these decidedly anti-woke offenses.

So, yeah, why are people like this? Musk summed it up in two words:

Hmm. So he doesn’t know, either. Anyone tried asking the ghost of Roberto Clemente?

