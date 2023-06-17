Things Get Worse for Biden as Hunter's Former Business Partner Opens Negotiations with Congress: Reports

As prison looms for a former associate of Hunter Biden, new reports say that Devon Archer is talking with House Republicans to arrange a time for a deposition.

Archer was a partner in multiple ventures with Hunter Biden during the Obama administration when President Joe Biden was vice president, and served alongside Hunter Biden on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, according to the New York Post.

He recently lost his appeal of a prison sentence that followed his conviction on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud by a jury.

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Archer in what a letter to his lawyer called “the national security implications of a Vice President’s or President’s (and candidates for such offices) immediate family members receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals, foreign companies, or foreign governments without any oversight.”

The letter called for the deposition to take place Friday, which did not happen. However, according to the Post, which cited a source it did not name, Archer “seems receptive to speaking with committee staff about what he knows.”

“We are in contact with his attorney to schedule it for another date,” the Post quoted a committee aide it did not name as saying.

The letter to Archer’s lawyer said it is “investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions,” adding, “The Committee has identified Mr. Archer as possessing information relevant to its investigation and seeks your client’s testimony regarding these and other related topics.”

“Both information that the Committee has reviewed and public reporting indicates that Mr. Archer played a significant role in the Biden family’s business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine,” the letter said. “Additionally, while undertaking these ventures with the Biden family, your client met with then-Vice President Biden on multiple occasions, including in the White House. Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation.

“Mr. Archer was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions involving foreign nationals and foreign companies. Mr. Archer is associated with corporate entities that the Committee has identified and the Biden family’s role in each of them.

“Furthermore, he has significant information regarding the purpose of these companies and knowledge of relevant documents related to the Committee’s investigation.”

In 2022, Archer was sentenced by Manhattan Judge Ronnie Abrams to one year and one day in prison, according to the New York Post.

Archer was convicted of defrauding the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation, a Native American tribal group, and other investors out of several million dollars, the Justice Department announced in a news release. Hunter Biden was not charged in connection with the scheme.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, recently wrote that information contained in a much-publicized FD-1023 form that was filed with the FBI should not be viewed in isolation. The form alleges an informant was told that a bribery scheme existed involving Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

“The allegations contained within the record track closely with the thousands of pages of financial records obtained by the Oversight Committee,” Comer wrote in an Op-Ed on Fox News.

Comer added: “The Bidens have a pattern of using their network of over 20 limited liability companies and complicated financial transactions to hide the sources of the money and evade detection.”

