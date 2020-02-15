Things Go Bad for Home Invader When Dad Catches Him in Daughter's Room

Less than two months into the new year and we may just have a prime candidate for the all-but-official American “Father of the Year” award.

At least that is what some on social media are saying in light of reports a North Carolina man subdued an alleged home invader last week in his daughter’s bedroom, keeping his family from harm.

According to WHKY, 43-year-old Jason Kane Tillman was arrested by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers on Feb. 6 for what had reportedly been a failed burglary attempt.

The alleged perpetrator has since been charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering and “one felony count apiece of attempted breaking and entering to a building, larceny from a building, and possession of stolen property.”

But Lincoln County law enforcement officers likely would not have made the arrest that led to those charges were it not for the yet unnamed father who owned the burglarized residence.

According to initial reports, the homeowner had been resting alone in bed that Thursday morning when his wife and daughter returned home from a dentist appointment.

A scream from the minor’s room upon her return had, in turn, brought the homeowner rushing in to find Tillman, whom he promptly “tackled” and held at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

Officers responded rapidly to the emergency call, having already been in the area investigating a suspicious vehicle and a series of break-ins to nearby outbuildings, the Gaston Gazette reported.

It is not yet known whether Tillman will be deemed responsible for the other break-ins; however, authorities suggest the matter is still developing and further charges may soon follow.

Tillman — previously charged in 2015 with driving on a revoked license and registration of a false number, according to the Lincoln Times-News — has since been incarcerated at Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on a $51,000 secured bond.

The alleged burglar is not scheduled to appear before a District Court until Feb. 24.

As for the homeowner and his family, no injuries have been reported.

And better yet, the man’s firearm was never even discharged. Score one for the oft-belittled “good guy with a gun.”

In fact, while you are at it, score one for traditional masculinity as well.

Because despite what those on the cultural left would have you believe, this father represents the embodiment of traditional masculinity — which exists much to the benefit of society’s most vulnerable and should be celebrated for that reason.

Tillman, on the other hand, is not a product of that historically virtuous manhood.

Rather, he is a prime example of the unmotivated and misguided male, manufactured almost entirely by the academic left’s unmooring of the culture from traditional standards of value and morality.

And if the average American were given an honest choice between these two men — and the manner by which each was made — there is no question which he would choose as the proper standard.

Unfortunately, deep in the weeds of “perfecting” — or more rightly, upending — the process by which we educate and raise our young men, we have entirely lost sight of the final destination we as a culture hope to reach.

