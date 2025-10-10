Things Have Gotten So Bad for Katie Porter's Campaign, She's Losing to a Guy Not Even In the Race

Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter’s chances of becoming governor have fallen so significantly that she is currently lagging behind Democratic California Sen. Alex Padilla, who is not currently in the race, CNN’s Harry Enten said Thursday.

Porter has faced intense scrutiny after viral footage showed her threatening to storm out of an interview over a basic question and after a video caught her screaming at her staff for being in view of the camera.

Porter’s support has fallen from 40 percent on Oct. 7 to 16 percent as of Thursday, placing her behind Padilla, who has not officially announced his candidacy for governor, Enten said on “Laura Coates Live.”

“They have been heard around the world, and I think that Katie Porter is making history, because she has potentially annihilated her chances to be the next governor of California more so than any other candidate I’ve ever seen, so quickly, my goodness gracious,” Enten said.

Not sure I’ve ever seen anyone potentially annihilate their gov chances as fast as Katie Porter did this week. With her snappings heard round the world, her chances to be the next gov of CA have tumbled from 40% to under 20% per Kalshi. Google searches for her are up 10,000%. pic.twitter.com/XYk5lO0jgu — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 10, 2025

The recent controversy surrounding Porter has become a story of interest to the American public, prompting internet searches for Porter to surge 10,000 percent in comparison to the previous week, Enten said.

In one of the viral clips from September, Porter lashed out at CBS News California Julie Watts for asking how she planned to appeal to the 40 percent of Californians who voted for President Donald Trump.

Porter particularly grew frustrated and threatened to end the interview as Watts asked her follow-up questions.

“What I’m saying to you is that, I don’t want to keep doing this, I’m gonna call it, thank you … Nope, not like this. Not with seven follow-ups to every single question you’ve asked,” Porter told Watts.

“I don’t care, I don’t care. I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation [in] which you asked me about every issue on this list. And if every question, you’re gonna make up a follow-up question, we’re never going to get there. I’ve never had to do this before, ever. To end an interview.”

Resurfaced video from 2021 showed Porter shouting at her staffer who appeared behind her to correct a statement she made about electric vehicles. She ordered her staff to “get out of [her] f***ing shot.”

Porter had also been accused of abusing her staff and using racial remarks against some of them. Divorce court documents from 2023 alleged that she poured a bowl of “steaming hot boiled potatoes” over her then-husband’s head.

Her ex-husband, Matthew Hoffman, also alleged she shouted obscenities, caused scratches on his arms from clawing at him, and would not allow him to have a cell phone because he was “too f***ing dumb to operate it,” according to The Daily Mail.

Padilla is currently seen as a top-tier contender to run in the 2026 gubernatorial race. He became a household name after he interrupted a Department of Homeland Security press conference and was escorted out of the location in handcuffs.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.