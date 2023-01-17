Parler Share
President Joe Biden, center, sings "We Shall Overcome" during a worship service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday.
President Joe Biden, center, sings "We Shall Overcome" during a worship service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Think Biden Forgetting Name of MLK III's Wife Was Bad? Watch What He Did Day Before at Black Church

 By Peter Partoll  January 16, 2023 at 5:02pm
President Joe Biden made not one but two embarrassing gaffes over the weekend, and while one has already received a lot of attention, the other is arguably worse.

Over the weekend Biden gave a speech at National Action Network in honor of Martin Luther King Day, and as part of the speech, he led the singing of “Happy Birthday” to MLK III’s wife, Arndrea Waters King.

But he completely forgot her name when the time came to sing her name. He didn’t even attempt to mumble it, just making random nonsensical sounds.

While this gaffe was arguably very bad, especially during a celebration of MLK’s birthday, the gaffe that he made at a black church in Atlanta the day before may be even worse.

On Sunday, Biden gave a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and quoted the newest Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

But again he forgot how to pronounce her name, saying, “Those of the words of Kejan – , Kejan – , Kentanji Drown Jackson.”

Does Biden need to resign?

Naturally, the fact that Biden was unable to pronounce the name of the justice that he appointed to the Court has provoked a reaction on Twitter.

One Twitter user found the humor in the whole thing, sardonically asking, “Why did Kentanji drown Jackson? What did he do to her?”

Clearly, this is really bad. Biden made a huge detail about nominating Jackson to the Supreme Court last year and seemingly had no problem remembering her name then. How did he suddenly forget it now?

We might be able to give her a pass for the Arndrea Waters King gaffe because not many people know who she is, but this is absolutely unacceptable since Jackson is a senior figure in our government.

Biden’s inability to remember the names of senior officials in our country makes the United States look weak. Americans deserve better than this.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation