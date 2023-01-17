Think Biden Forgetting Name of MLK III's Wife Was Bad? Watch What He Did Day Before at Black Church

President Joe Biden made not one but two embarrassing gaffes over the weekend, and while one has already received a lot of attention, the other is arguably worse.

Over the weekend Biden gave a speech at National Action Network in honor of Martin Luther King Day, and as part of the speech, he led the singing of “Happy Birthday” to MLK III’s wife, Arndrea Waters King.

But he completely forgot her name when the time came to sing her name. He didn’t even attempt to mumble it, just making random nonsensical sounds.

Joe Biden just sang Happy Birthday to MLK III’s wife and straight up forgot her name lmfao😂 pic.twitter.com/W2shdTROVl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2023

While this gaffe was arguably very bad, especially during a celebration of MLK’s birthday, the gaffe that he made at a black church in Atlanta the day before may be even worse.

On Sunday, Biden gave a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta and quoted the newest Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

But again he forgot how to pronounce her name, saying, “Those of the words of Kejan – , Kejan – , Kentanji Drown Jackson.”

BIDEN: “Those are the words of Kejan— Kejan— Ketanji Drown Jackson, our Supreme Court justice.” pic.twitter.com/Fbhk0pffsY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2023

Does Biden need to resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (32 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Naturally, the fact that Biden was unable to pronounce the name of the justice that he appointed to the Court has provoked a reaction on Twitter.

Everyone in that congregation should be insulted that he doesn’t even know Ketanji Brown Jackson’s name, considering he appointed her! — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) January 15, 2023

Gives new meaning to the phrase “putting your foot in your mouth” — Togorio (@tog_tgeorge) January 15, 2023

New nominee?? — Jacob Favolise (@Jrcf29) January 16, 2023

One Twitter user found the humor in the whole thing, sardonically asking, “Why did Kentanji drown Jackson? What did he do to her?”

Why did Ketanji drown Jackson? What did he do to her? — VISION 🇦🇺 (@Vision_iii) January 15, 2023

Clearly, this is really bad. Biden made a huge detail about nominating Jackson to the Supreme Court last year and seemingly had no problem remembering her name then. How did he suddenly forget it now?

We might be able to give her a pass for the Arndrea Waters King gaffe because not many people know who she is, but this is absolutely unacceptable since Jackson is a senior figure in our government.

Biden’s inability to remember the names of senior officials in our country makes the United States look weak. Americans deserve better than this.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.