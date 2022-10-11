Parler Share
Commentary

Think the Dems' Chances Are Looking Up for Midterms? Think Again, ABC Reporter Says

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 11, 2022 at 9:53am
Parler Share

It’s the one midterm narrative the mainstream media outlets love.

NBC News, Aug. 30: “Here are the signs Republicans’ hopes for a ‘red wave’ are receding ahead of the 2022 elections.” The Associated Press, Sept. 6: “Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins.” Bloomberg, Sept. 8: “GOP Is on the Defense as Chances of a ‘Red Wave’ Fade.”

You know the talking points: Biden got his preposterously named “Inflation Reduction Act” passed, Donald Trump-backed GOP candidates were struggling in the polls in several key states and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade had thrown the midterm deck up in the air.

Not so fast, according to ABC News senior national correspondent Terry Moran. Appearing on the network’s “This Week” on Sunday, Moran acknowledged abortion had changed the landscape a bit, but the underlying facts that were driving the “red wave” in the first place? They’re still there.

Host Martha Raddatz noted that with “less than a month to go … Democrats were feeling pretty hopeful about their chances. Do you still get that sense?”

Trending:
Dems Scared to Bring Attention to 'Sensitive Topic' 12 Days After Election: 'The Plan Is ... to Downplay'

“No, I think the air went out of that balloon,” Moran said.

“Look, the economy is so tough for so many people,” he said. “Food prices, rent spiking, if [voters have] got retirement funds, those are evaporating.”

Do you expect a Republican takeover of Congress in the midterm elections?

He went on to say that “even the issue of abortion — which did drive several special elections and that remarkable referendum result in Kansas — while there are millions for whom that will be the number one issue, I just think the economic headwinds are so tough.”

That’s complicated by the captain of the ship, of course: President Joe Biden.

“Biden is — he just doesn’t have the oomph as a candidate anymore,” Moran said. “People don’t really want him around and he can’t really make his case. I don’t think the Democrats are in any better place.”

And as for those polling numbers, Moran also had a sobering observation the Democrats ought to have learned in the six years since the 2016 presidential election.

“And I would also say that in this country and in other countries, polls are broken, right?” Moran said.

Related:
GOP Candidate Holds Home Invasion Suspect at Gunpoint for 30 Minutes Until Police Arrive

“It is clear that lots of people on the right just don’t answer anymore. They were worse in 2020 than they were in 2016. And so you look at those polls, it’s close. If it’s close, it’s a Republican win.”

Yes, let’s talk about those polls for a second — specifically in the Senate. Politico identified 10 races to watch closely. In seven of those races, the RealClearPolitics polling aggregator found Joe Biden had a lead in 2016. (There was no average for the other three states.)

In only one of those states — Georgia — Biden performed exactly as the polling average predicted, with a 0.3 percent win over then-President Trump. In every other swing state, the polls indicated more support for the Democrat than he actually got, sometimes dramatically so.

In Nevada, Republicans are looking to pick up a Senate seat, with Adam Laxalt ahead of Democrat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by 2.1 points, according to the RCP polling average. In 2020, the average had Biden up by 5.3 percent in the state; he won by 2.7 percent, roughly half that margin.

In North Carolina, Republican Ted Budd is narrowly up over Democrat Cheri Beasley with an RCP average of 1.5 points. However, the RCP average showed Biden up by 0.6 percent in 2020; he lost by 1.3 percent to Trump.

Beyond broken polls, the fundamentals that set up the potential “red wave” phenomenon are still in place. Not only does the opposition party usually clean up during the midterms, inflation remained high at 8.3 percent in August. Easing gas prices could bounce back up now that OPEC+ has announced it’s cutting production, despite entreaties from the Biden administration to keep the spigot flowing.

As for the president himself? “Doesn’t have the oomph” is a charitable way of phrasing it:

The air may be out of the balloon, but it never should have been in there in the first place.

Legislative victories are temporary and tend to look less rosy when the opposition has a chance to pick apart their flaws.

Abortion is being overhyped by a mainstream media desperate to turn the midterms into a referendum on Roe v. Wade.

Even if some GOP senatorial candidates underperform, they likely won’t underperform to the extent our broken polling system indicates they will.

Meanwhile, Americans are seeing more and more of their paycheck disappear, being spent on less and less each time they go to the store or fill up at the pump. And they’re seeing an administration that doesn’t care being enabled by a Democrat Congress indulging its whims — and driving its agenda.

Those bedrock realities are practically unchanged, and those are the things that are likely to get voters to check a box in the booth on Election Day.

The crashing red wave may be the one midterm narrative the mainstream media outlets love to report on. If only it were true.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Tucker Carlson: Fetterman and Biden Have One Big Thing in Common, and Power-Hungry Dems Love It
Watch: AOC Hosts Town Hall in the Bronx, Then Camera Turns and Exposes Who Was There to See Her
Watch: Gang of Youths Lay Siege to Texas Restaurant, Reportedly Over Candy Sales
Can You Tell What Number Biden Is Trying to Say in This Devastating 22-Second Video?
Biden Billed as 'Nasty,' 'Useless' by British Newspaper: This Is How America's 'Leader' Is Perceived
See more...

Conversation