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U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, speaking at a news conference in January.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, speaking at a news conference in January, had her home raided on Monday -- on a warrant apparently signed by a judge with liberal leanings. (Octavio Jones / AFP via Getty Images)

Think the Ilhan Omar Raid Was a MAGA Setup? Think Again - Look What Judge Was on Duty

 By V. Saxena  October 14, 2026 at 6:24am
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Ever since the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, was raided on Monday, Democrats and their media allies have been crying and pouting like babies while screaming about alleged “right-wing fascism.”

There’s just one key problem to the latest hoax narrative emerging on the loony left: The judge who approved the raid is one of them.

According to legal scholar Jonathan Turley, the warrant for the raid was approved by a longtime Democrat donor and ally.

“The warrant was reportedly approved by Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who is a registered Democrat and a Democratic appointee,” Turley wrote this Tuesday on the social media platform X. “He is also a Hillary Clinton donor, who was sworn in by Judge James Boasberg.”

Courtroom paperwork backs up Turley’s assertions. This document from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia shows that Judge Sharbaugh has been on duty since Oct. 3 and will remain there until Oct. 16.

Is Rep. Ilhan Omar in serious legal trouble after this raid?

Another court document, seen here, likewise confirms that Sharbaugh was sworn in two years ago by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg, the far-left creep who has become the face of the anti-Trump resistance movement in federal court.

Recall that Boasberg is the same Obama appointee who issued an order last year stating that he’d found probable cause to hold members of the Trump administration in criminal contempt for not complying with his directive to stop deporting criminal illegal aliens to El Salvador.

Appearing on Fox News late Thursday, Turley stressed the significance of Sharbaugh’s involvement.

“This is not the type of figure right out of some MAGA conspiracy,” he correctly noted. “There’s a judge who looked at this and said, ‘Yeah, you’ve got probable cause to go forward.'”

Related:
Watch: Omar's April Interview Contains Devastating Admission - If DOJ Investigated Her, They'd Know She's Guilty

Dovetailing back to Sharbaugh, he appears to be just as unhinged in left-wing radicalism as Boasberg. For example, after a so-called “protester” spit in the face of then-Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin last year, Sharbaugh chose to treat the “protester,” Emily Gabriella Sommer, with kid gloves.

D.C. station WUSA reported at the time that though prosecutors had sought GPS monitoring for Sommer, Sharbaugh refused by citing the Jan. 6 riot that Democrats are so weirdly obsessed with.

“[The defense] makes a good point,” he said in court. “There were a lot of people charged in Jan. 6 accused of the same or worse where the government did not seek these conditions.”

In addition, it was just two months ago when Sharbough initially released a woman, Melissa Farris, who’d defaced a World War II memorial.

“The judge did not impose electronic monitoring or require a third-party custodian,” The New York Times reported, adding that all Sharbough had asked of Farris was that she stay outside of the D.C. area and surrender her passport.

The evidence all points to Sharbough clearly being as left-wing as they come, though that hasn’t stopped the left from screaming about “right-wing fascism” and “attacks on black women” and blah, blah, blah in the wake of Omar’s home being raided.

Here’s a hint, my dear Democrats: Clearly, “right-wing fascism” isn’t what’s bothering you today.

Judging by Judge Sharbaugh’s record, perhaps you ought to be more concerned about liberal fascism. Oh, the irony!

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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