'I Think It's a RICO': Trump Says 'We're Going to Look Into Soros'

The American left’s most infamous financial backer could be looking at a federal investigation.

On “Fox & Friends” Friday, President Donald Trump said billionaire George Soros could be subject to federal racketeering laws for bankrolling “professional agitators” who have been behind protests around the country.

And he cited his own experience at a Washington, D.C., restaurant this week as Exhibit A.

.@POTUS: “We’re going to look into Soros because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people because this is more than protests. This is real agitation; this is riots on the street — and we’re going to look into that.” pic.twitter.com/zwUr03G5DA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

“You know they have professional agitators,” Trump told the “Fox & Friends” hosts.

“I had one the other night. I went into the restaurant and this woman stood up. I looked at her immediately. She had money… They get paid for it.”

The incident took place Tuesday, when Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were accosted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a night out at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, a dining establishment near the White House.

Blaming Soros “and others,” Trump said, “We’re going to look into Soros, because I think it’s a RICO case against him and other people.”

Do you think George Soros will be charged? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 75% (690 Votes) No: 25% (226 Votes)

“Because this is more than, like, protest. This is real agitation. This is riots in the street. And we’re going to look into that.”

It was the second time in less than a month that Trump has raised the possibility of a Soros prosecution under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

In an Aug. 27 post on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump wrote that Soros and his “wonderful Radical Left son” should be “charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America.”

Trump did not identify the son, but Soros’ eldest son, Alex, has succeeded his father as chairman of the Soros-funded Open Society foundation, so he’s likely the one being referenced.

Since at least February 2024, he’s been romantically linked to Huma Abedin, the longtime Hillary Clinton aide who was originally married to the notorious former New York Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner. Soros and Abedin got married in June.

The Soros family and their foundation — a money mill for leftist causes and progressive political candidates — are certainly no strangers to controversy.

The foundation has been linked to support for pro-Palestinian rioters who wreaked havoc on American campuses in 2024.

Soros money has been behind progressive prosecutors who have overseen lackluster criminal prosecutions in major American cities.

But a Department of Justice racketeering case, bringing the Soros family before a criminal court under a law originally meant to target organized crime (a state version of which was notoriously used, disastrously for prosecutors, against Trump himself in Georgia) ups the ante considerably.

And for many social media users commenting on Trump’s remarks, it’s about time:

That would be a powerful move for the administration — Michael Ferguson (@fergmiester2012) September 12, 2025

Soros needs to be jailed for life for what he’s done to destabilize the West. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 12, 2025

Trump understands what strong leadership looks https://t.co/61UI87ZKOt‘s about time someone looked into this seriously. Actions have consequences. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) September 12, 2025

In August, in response to Trump’s Truth Social Post, an Open Society Foundation representative flatly denied the foundation has anything to do with violence, Newsweek reported at the time.

“The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests. Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world,” a representative told the outlet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.