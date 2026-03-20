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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters after a roundtable on rising energy costs on Capitol Hill on March 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters after a roundtable on rising energy costs on Capitol Hill on March 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Think Twice: A Talking Filibuster to Pass the SAVE America Act Might Sound Nice, but Do We Really Want Schumer in Control for Months?

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 20, 2026 at 6:49am
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At this point, we know the “SAVE America Act” — or the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote, and would strictly limit the use of mail-in ballots — won’t pass unless we do something about the filibuster in the Senate. The obvious solution for conservatives would be to nuke it.

The downside to that, of course, is the Golden Rule of politics: Do unto others as they do unto you. If we scrap the filibuster even once, rest assured the Democrats will scrap it, period, once they get back into power.

This has given rise to what is billed as a compromise that would keep the filibuster but allow us to get the “SAVE America Act” through: the so-called “talking filibuster.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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