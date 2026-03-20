Think Twice: A Talking Filibuster to Pass the SAVE America Act Might Sound Nice, but Do We Really Want Schumer in Control for Months?

At this point, we know the “SAVE America Act” — or the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote, and would strictly limit the use of mail-in ballots — won’t pass unless we do something about the filibuster in the Senate. The obvious solution for conservatives would be to nuke it.

The downside to that, of course, is the Golden Rule of politics: Do unto others as they do unto you. If we scrap the filibuster even once, rest assured the Democrats will scrap it, period, once they get back into power.

This has given rise to what is billed as a compromise that would keep the filibuster but allow us to get the “SAVE America Act” through: the so-called “talking filibuster.”

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