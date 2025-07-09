An irate Vice President J.D. Vance rebuked far-left Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist’s take on the state of America.

“Today is July 5th, 2025, which means, as all of you know, that yesterday we celebrated the 249th anniversary of the birth of our nation,” Vance said Saturday at the Claremont Institute’s Statesmanship Award Dinner in San Diego, according to Fox News.

“Now, the person who wishes to lead our largest city had, according to multiple media reports, never once publicly mentioned America’s Independence Day in earnest. But when he did so this year, this is what he said, and this is an actual quote.”

Mamdani made an Independence Day post on X that aligned himself with anti-Trump protesters from which Vance quoted.

“America is beautiful, contradictory, unfinished. I am proud of our country even as we constantly strive to make it better, to protect and deepen our democracy, to fulfill its promise for each and every person who calls it home. Happy Independence Day. No Kings in America,” he wrote.

Vance said there was “no gratitude in those words” and “no sense of owing something to this land and the people who turned its wilderness into the most powerful nation on earth.”

“I wonder, has he ever read the letters from boy soldiers in the Union Army to parents and sweethearts that they’d never see again?” Vance said.

“Has he ever visited the grave site of a loved one who gave their life to build the kind of society where his family could escape racial theft and racial violence? Has he ever looked in the mirror and recognized that he might not be alive were it not for the generosity of a country he dares to insult on its most sacred day?”

“Who the hell does he think that he is?” Vance said.

Vance said Mamdani ought to know what America can do to change lives, because it did so much for his.

“Zohran Mamdani’s father fled Uganda when the tyrant Idi Amin decided to ethnically cleanse his nation’s Indian population,” Vance said.

“Mamdani’s family fled violent racial hatred, only for him to come to this country – a country built by people he never knew, overflowing with generosity to his family, offering a haven from the kind of violent ethnic conflict that is commonplace in world history, but it is not commonplace here – and he dares on our 249th anniversary to congratulate it by paying homage to its ‘incompleteness,’ and to its, as he calls it, ‘contradiction,’” Vance said.

In a recent Op-Ed on Fox News, legal scholar Jonathan Turley said that based on his stated view, Mamdani is a Marxist.

“Mamdani is the perfect product of the extreme American left. He emerged from the Hollywood and academic environs where extreme views are all the rage,” he wrote, adding that Mamdani is a “prototype of what some of us have been writing about regarding the radicalization of higher education, particularly at America’s elite colleges and universities.”

“To put it simply, it is cool to be socialist among generations who did not witness the economic failures of socialist systems in the 20th Century in countries like Great Britain and France. They did not witness former communist countries turning to capitalism to rescue their failing economies,” he wrote.

Mamdani’s “categorical opposition to capitalism and his references to seizing control of the means of production suggest more extreme Marxist views,” Turley wrote.

