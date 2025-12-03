Share
Commentary
Failed Democratic congressional candidate Aftyn Behn speaks with supporters at a campaign event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 29, 2025.
Commentary
Failed Democratic congressional candidate Aftyn Behn speaks with supporters at a campaign event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 29, 2025. (George Walker IV / AP Photo)

Did She Think She Won? Aftyn Behn Brags That She Lectured GOP Victor Over Obamacare in Concession Call

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 3, 2025 at 6:32am
Share

The whole point of winning, among other things, is that you get to dictate terms. The loser generally has the terms dictated to them. Nobody seems to have bothered to tell Democratic Tennessee state Rep. Aftyn Behn that.

Then again, people don’t seem to have told Aftyn Behn a lot of things. (Like, for instance, the fact that most voters don’t defend either defunding the police or burning down police stations, two things that Behn supported before she tried to win a seat that wasn’t a Democrat sinecure.)

On Tuesday, Behn showed that she doesn’t understand the simple rules of power dynamics by telling her supporters, after she lost, that she used her concession call with victorious GOP candidate Matt Van Epps to lecture him about Obamacare.

For those of you who haven’t been following off-year politics, Behn and Van Epps were squaring off in a special election for the vacant U.S. House seat in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. Polls had the race within the margin of error; while Van Epps didn’t win by the same margin that Trump did in 2024, few candidates whose party controls the White House and Congress do, and his nearly nine-point margin of victory was more than pundits had expected.

Part of this was due to the fact that Behn was an unreconstructed dumpster-fire of a lefty — or, to use her own too-accurate words, “a very radical person.” I won’t have too many other opportunities to use these clips in the future, I perfervidly hope, so here’s Behn in all her no-airquotes-emphatic-enough “glory.”

Related:
Scott Jennings Goes Off On CNN Anchor for Defending Aftyn Behn's 'Defund the Police' Rhetoric: 'What a Ridiculous Way...'

Look, I’m not saying she doesn’t read the labels on her prescription bottles closely enough, but on the basis of past performance, I definitely wouldn’t avouch that she does, either.

Anyhow, as a political rubbernecker, I’d hoped that she would break down in her concession speech like she did in that last clip. It did not disappoint, but in the opposite direction: Behn actually seemed like she scored a victory, at least on a moral level.

She — or her speechwriters — seems to have realized that she didn’t actually prevail numerically: “We may not have won tonight, but we changed the story of what’s possible here,” Behn told supporters in Nashville.

And then she did what all losers have the capacity to do. She lectured Van Epps on keeping her tack on Obamacare subsidies:

“I called the congressman-elect, Matt Van Epps, and I had one question for him,” she said. “What will define what happens next? Do not let the Affordable Care Act subsidies expire. Do not raise health care costs for working families in Tennessee.”

I want to be clear on two reasons why this is so outré, aside from the obvious optics of being the loser and lecturing the winner about his priorities.

First, this wasn’t a new topic for Behn, who tried to reconcile her radical beliefs with the buzzword of “affordability” by doubling down on the necessity of funding Obamacare subsidies for the foreseeable future without any off-ramp from the disastrous care program:

Keep in mind, too, that these subsidies are the reason that the Democrats shut down the government for a whole month in October — and Behn would have given them an extra vote in that direction had she been elected.

Second, while it pales in comparison to Trump’s victory in the 7th Congressional District two years ago, let’s just be clear: Nine points is not a moral victory. It is not a mandate for change that doesn’t flip a seat.

Special and off-year elections are generally more favorable for the party that’s out of power, and 2025 has proved to be no exception. Now-Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia first got noticed by national Democrats for coming a great deal closer to winning a House seat in a deep red district in 2017 than Behn did, so what’s her excuse?

Aside from the daffy pull-quotes from her pre-politics life, there’s also the fact that Tennesseans probably realized life wasn’t going to get any more affordable by adding yet another pro-subsidy vote to the House, especially an intransigent progressive. And yet, to hear her tell it, she was in a position to read the riot act to Matt Van Epps during their concession call.

What version of reality does this woman inhabit? And while you’re imagining that, imagine too how much worse we would be if she were to have been elected, and horrid piece of fiction were to have impinged upon our national body politic. Tennessee didn’t just dodge a bullet on Tuesday. America did, as well.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




New, 7th Seditious Dem Senator Hopes 'Uniformed Military' Can 'Save Us' From Trump
Late Breaking: Sen. Kelly Appears to Have Criminally Leaked Classified Information While Falsely Accusing Hegseth of the Same Thing
Deport Them All? U of Delaware Would-Be Mass Shooter Suspect Is Naturalized Citizen from Pakistan, Wanted 'Martyrdom'
Did She Think She Won? Aftyn Behn Brags That She Lectured GOP Victor Over Obamacare in Concession Call
Scott Jennings Goes Off On CNN Anchor for Defending Aftyn Behn's 'Defund the Police' Rhetoric: 'What a Ridiculous Way...'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation