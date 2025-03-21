Thirteen Workers Catch STDs from Malicious Janitor's Grossly Unhygienic, Sick Behavior

Everyone’s dealt with that one annoying coworker.

The guy who never shuts up, the gal who gossips, the guy who brings a stinky lunch to his desk, the gal who chews gum and does that dumb popping noise — everyone’s who’s ever worked has dealt with some variation of an obnoxious coworker.

Well, if life is truly all about perspective, those annoyed workers should know that they’ve had it easy.

According to multiple disgusting reports, a Texas janitor is facing serious time behind bars after he was convicted of contaminating his co-workers’ water bottles.

That would be bad enough without any further context, but as KTRK-TV noted, it’s the manner in which he contaminated those water bottles that truly made this vile: He allegedly urinated in them.

“Lucio Diaz was charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being his bodily fluids containing Herpes Simplex 1 Virus,” the outlet, citing law firm Abraham Watkins, reported.

Diaz was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, after he was arrested in October 2022, according to KHOU-TV. Diaz pleaded guilty.







Back in August 2022, a woman working in the unnamed East Houston medical office building first told local authorities that there was a weird taste and smell coming from the office water dispenser.

KHOU continued: “After the incident, the victim started bringing her own bottles to work. If she didn’t finish them, she would leave them for the next day.

“A few days went by after the sour water incident when she noticed the water she brought from the store also smelled nasty, according to court documents. She never figured out what it was, but then threw the bottle away.

“The victim said that in September 2022, a co-worker volunteered to make her coffee, but she told them to use the water from her bottle and not the dispenser. Her co-worker looked into her water bottle and asked her why it was yellow.”

“I felt disgusted,” the woman told KHOU in 2022. “I raised it to my face, smelled it, and it smelled like urine.”

Again, that alone would be horrific — but the end result is even worse.

As KTRK noted, “Further testing brought devastating news to the 54-year-old victim, who learned she had acquired a noncurable sexually transmitted disease.”

This same woman appeared to show KTRK a still from a security camera she had secretly installed that all but implicated Diaz.

Other women joined the eventual lawsuit, with four unnamed victims who all “reportedly tested positive for incurable sexually transmitted diseases after coming in contact with water bottles infected by Diaz.”

Nine other women have also reportedly joined the lawsuit, citing similar stories and diagnoses, bringing the total to 13 workers.

The wide lawsuit also named the office “building’s owner, the building’s management company, the maintenance company, and the cleaning company that employed Diaz.”

“Yikes” doesn’t even begin to describe the legitimate horror and damage inflicted by Diaz, who told police that he acted with “malicious intent” and that it was a “sickness,” according to KHOU.

So the next time you want to walk over to your coworker’s desk and break the pen he keeps clicking, just remember: It could be so, so much worse.

