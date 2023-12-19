Thomas Massie Blasts 2024 Presidential Hopeful as a 'Brunette Liz Cheney'

There is nothing so rooted in American politics as good old-fashioned name-calling, as Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky have demonstrated in recent days.

“Nikki Haley is a brunette Liz Cheney. She hates free speech as much as she loves war and foreign aid,” Massie posted on X on Monday.

Nikki Haley is a brunette Liz Cheney. She hates free speech as much as she loves war and foreign aid. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 18, 2023

Massie’s comment was a riposte to one from Haley on Sunday that was a twofer aimed at Massie and Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Haley denounced Republican presidential rival DeSantis in Iowa Sunday for campaigning in the state with Massie, the lone House Republican who voted last week against a GOP resolution condemning anti-Semitism on university campuses.

“You can’t be pro-Israel and bring the most anti-Israel Republican into this state, who voted against fighting antisemitism on college campuses,” Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador said in Des Moines on Sunday, according to CBS.

Massie last week was the only Republican member of the House to oppose a resolution that condemned the testimony of three college presidents whose comments have been widely interpreted as displaying an indifferent attitude toward the rise of anti-Semitism on college campuses as well as the rise of anti-Semitism itself.

“And that’s who he brought to your state,” she said in reference to DeSantis campaigning along with Massie.

The DeSantis campaign had a less inflammatory response than did Massie.

“Ron DeSantis has been the clearest, most consistent pro-Israel candidate in the race. He has unequivocally supported Israel in exterminating Hamas,” campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin said.

Haley, however, did not let the matter drop. During a Monday campaign stop she called Massie “the most anti-Israel Republican there is.”

She said Massie “voted with the squad against calling out antisemitism on college campuses; voted with the Squad against hitting the presidents that were allowing it to happen … That’s who he brought to Iowa, so let [DeSantis] answer for that.”

Massie’s side was unwilling to stop either. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted her volley in support of Massie on X while another user called Massie’s comment a “prefect description of Haley.”

Perfect description of Haley. https://t.co/qA3EUFHMfl — The Reporter 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@ProWarTech) December 18, 2023

Indeed. Nikki Haley is Bush – Obama- Biden, true uniparty and globalist.#NeverNikki https://t.co/MofsHmEYJi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 18, 2023

“Indeed. Nikki Haley is Bush – Obama – Biden, true uniparty and globalist,” Greene said.

With the Iowa caucuses coming up on Jan. 15, DeSantis and Haley are polling second and third respectively behind Trump. According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, Trump has 52 percent support followed by DeSantis at 20 percent and Haley at 15.8 percent.

