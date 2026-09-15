Thomas Massie Files Articles of Impeachment Against Pete Hegseth for 'High Crimes and Misdemeanors'

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced articles of impeachment Tuesday against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for high crimes and misdemeanors.

This comes just days after reports surfaced about Congressional Democrats laying the groundwork for Hegseth’s impeachment if they retake the House of Representatives this November.

“Mr. Speaker … I seek recognition to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the House. The form of the resolution is as follows,” Massie began.

“Impeaching Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, for high crimes and misdemeanors,” he continued. “Resolved, that Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, also referred to as Secretary of War by the administration, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate.”

,@RepThomasMassie (R-KY) introduces Articles of Impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/cCMah1jQoD — CSPAN (@cspan) September 15, 2026

Massie posted the official 34-page resolution online, which outlined various articles against Hegseth, including: Waging war in contravention of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 Section 2(c), ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties, extrajudicial killings, suppressing free speech, kidnapping of a sovereign foreign leader, and conducting an unlawful war in Yemen.

“In his conduct while Secretary of Defense, Peter Brian Hegseth, in violation of his oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed — especially with regard to the commission of war — has abused the powers of the Department of Defense,” the document read.

It accused Hegseth of “knowingly” executing unlawful orders, prosecuting a war in Iran that Congress did not approve, defying the War Powers Act, and “acted in a manner contrary to his trust as Secretary of Defense and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Massie claimed Hegseth would be a “threat to the Constitution” if he is “allowed to remain in office” and has “acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law.”

The resolution cited the operation to apprehend former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it an “unprecedented military operation” and “an act of war against a sovereign country executed under the guise of narcotics law enforcement, though in actuality intended to assert U.S. control over Venezuela’s oil reserves.”

It also claimed Hegseth participated in extrajudicial killings “of at least 221 persons aboard seagoing vessels alleged to be smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean, principally in international waters,” related to President Donald Trump’s drone strikes against drug traffickers.

As for free-speech suppression, Massie claimed Hegseth’s investigation into comments made by Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona about soldiers disobeying unlawful orders amounted to retaliation and intimidation.

Last week, Congressional Democrats said Hegseth would be one of their top targets for impeachment if they gain a majority in the House.

They plan to launch investigations and public inquiries using their subpoena power to probe his involvement in the Iran war, Pentagon contracts, strikes against Latin American drug boats, and his firing of top military brass.

“Hegseth and crew better buckle up and lawyer up because we are coming at them full on,” Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan of New York said. “It’s incredibly aggressive oversight because this is by far the most corrupt and least transparent Pentagon, I think, we’ve ever had.”

Hegseth has been a consistent advocate of President Donald Trump dating back to his days on Fox News, and has remained one of his top deputies throughout the second term.

“It’s hearings, it’s briefings, it’s informal meetings, it’s requests for information, it’s everything,” Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado declared. “We will use all of the tools we can to make sure we’re getting the information we need to hold folks accountable.”

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, who would become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee if his party prevails in November, said the investigation could be expanded to include other top Pentagon officials.

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