Thomas Massie Under Fire After He Sounds the Alarm on Real ID Laws Trump Wants

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is leading a charge against the Trump administration’s plan to put REAL ID into effect.

REAL ID was approved in 2005, although it has never been put into effect. The Trump administration has said it will take effect May 7, according to Fox News.

The impact on travelers is that only state ID cards, such as drivers’ licenses, that are REAL ID compliant will be accepted for domestic air travel.

TSA senior official Adam Stahl said REAL ID “bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists.”

But Massie has ripped into the change on social media platform X.

“If you think Real ID is about election integrity, you’re going to be sorely disappointed. Someone has lied to you or you’re engaged in wishful thinking. Please don’t shoot the messenger,” he posted on X.

“As long as the pilot’s door is locked and no one has weapons, why do you care that someone who flies has government permission? REAL ID provides no benefit, yet presents a serious risk to freedom. If a person can’t be trusted to fly without weapons, why are they roaming free?” another Massie post said.

“Real ID isn’t a database. It’s proof that your physical person matches an entry in the digital database. Its power & purpose will be realized when everyone complies, but not before. This is responsive to ‘I didn’t give them much information, I’ve had one for years, why worry?’” Massie concluded.

Do you approve of REAL ID laws? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (405 Votes) No: 31% (186 Votes)

One social media user suggested Massie’s opposition was part of a knee-jerk reaction in opposition to whatever President Donald Trump said, leading to a bristling response from Massie.

Real ID is a 2005 George Bush era Patriot Act overreach that went completely unenforced until Trump got into office. Let me guess: he’s playing 4D chess and I should just go along with it? https://t.co/Nwl5htcLuq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 14, 2025



“REAL ID is a 2005 George Bush-era Patriot Act overreach that went completely unenforced until Trump got into office. Let me guess: he’s playing 4D chess and I should just go along with it?” Massie responded.

Although Trump has said he thinks Massie deserves a primary fight for his opposition to the president, Massie minimized their differences in a separate post, writing, “The only thing I’ve voted against that Trump has pushed in Congress is $2.5 trillion dollar annual deficits for the next ten years, and funding Biden’s agenda.”

A Department of Homeland Security memo offered a rationale for implementing REAL ID now, according to Fox News.

“Under Biden, illegal aliens used non-compliant IDs from sanctuary cities to board flights, but REAL ID’s higher security standards make it nearly impossible to forge legitimate documents, ensuring only verified travelers can fly,” the memo said.

“This closes the gaping vulnerabilities Biden’s policies created, preventing criminals and potential terrorists from exploiting our aviation system, as seen during 9/11 when fraudulent IDs enabled attacks,” the memo said.

“DHS and TSA are clear, the only place an illegal alien should be flying is home. Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, illegal aliens will be barred from domestic flights, with one exception: illegal aliens self-deporting on international flights will be allowed to board without a REAL ID, encouraging their exit from the U.S.,” it said.

A valid passport can be used as an alternative to a REAL ID.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.