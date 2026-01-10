Share
Thomas Paine Set America Afire with 'Common Sense' 250 Years Ago: Pamphlet Made Case for Revolutionary War

 By Randy DeSoto  January 9, 2026 at 5:08pm
Thomas Paine published his earth-shaking political pamphlet “Common Sense” on Jan. 10, 1776, 250 years ago.

The impact of the little 48-page booklet on the 13 American colonies, which had not yet declared their independence from Great Britain, cannot be overstated.

“Common Sense,” which Paine printed in Philadelphia, sold 120,000 copies in its first three months, and 500,000 by the end of the Revolutionary War. At the time, the population of the colonies (excluding slaves and American Indians) was only about 2.5 million, according to the National Constitution Center.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
