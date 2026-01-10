Thomas Paine Set America Afire with 'Common Sense' 250 Years Ago: Pamphlet Made Case for Revolutionary War

Thomas Paine published his earth-shaking political pamphlet “Common Sense” on Jan. 10, 1776, 250 years ago.

The impact of the little 48-page booklet on the 13 American colonies, which had not yet declared their independence from Great Britain, cannot be overstated.

“Common Sense,” which Paine printed in Philadelphia, sold 120,000 copies in its first three months, and 500,000 by the end of the Revolutionary War. At the time, the population of the colonies (excluding slaves and American Indians) was only about 2.5 million, according to the National Constitution Center.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.