SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Thomas Sowell Sounds Warning Bell: US May Give In to Socialism, ‘We May Not Make It’

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 7, 2019 at 7:45am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 9:29am
Print

Renowned economist Thomas Sowell expressed significant concern that enough Americans might be persuaded by the siren call of socialism to take the country down that route.

The author of “Basic Economics” told Fox Business Network on Tuesday, “I do have a great fear that, in the long run, we may not make it.

“I hate to say that,” Sowell continued. “The one thing that keeps me from being despairing is that we don’t know. There are so many things that we can’t possibly know. And so, we may make it, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”

The Hoover Institution senior fellow argued people seem to ignore what is happening in the world.

TRENDING: Report: Fusion GPS Founder in Contact with State Department Official During 2016 Campaign

“So many people today, including in the leading universities, don’t pay much attention to evidence,” Sowell said.

“When you see people starving in Venezuela and fleeing into neighboring countries and realize that this is a country that once had the world’s largest oil reserves, you realize that they’ve ruined a very good prospect with ideas that sounded good but didn’t turn out well.”

Sowell related he used to be a Marxist in his youth.

“Before I was a Marxist, I was an empiricist and I stayed an empiricist. And with the passing years simply as I looked into more and more things I saw the difference between reality and the rhetoric,” he said.

Do you think the majority of Americans will chose socialism in 2020?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Socialism is a wonderful sounding idea,” Sowell stated. “It’s only as a reality that it’s disastrous.”

In a 1999 interview with Salon.com, the economist explained how a stint working as an intern for the federal government in the early ’60s began to change his mind about government planned economies.

Sowell came to see while studying wage policy in Puerto Rico that the free enterprise system was better at helping people improve their lives than the government.

During his FBN interview, Sowell was asked if he thought self-described Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity would continue to rise.

“It depends,” he responded. “If they go by rhetoric, she’s a rising star.”

RELATED: ‘I’m Not for Socialism’: GOP, Democrats Spar Over the Green New Deal

Most of the prominent Democratic candidates for president — including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — have signed on to Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

The plan envisions massive government intervention in the economy in order to transition the United States to 100 percent renewable energy, including the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Additionally, the Green New Deal contains new government entitlement programs, including free universal health care and college education, government-guaranteed employment and income, and paid family and medical leave.

A Fox News poll released last month showed 57 percent of respondents had a positive opinion of capitalism, while only 25 percent viewed socialism in a positive light.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found only 25 percent of respondents thought being a socialist a desirable trait for a candidate.

President Donald Trump clearly understands that most of the nation’s citizens do not support socialism.

During his State of the Union address in early February, the president differentiated himself from his would-be Democratic challengers’ vision of government, saying, “America was founded on liberty and independence, and not government coercion, domination and control. We are born free and we will stay free.

“Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.”

Trump added in a speech to Venezuelan Americans last month, “We know that socialism is not about justice, it’s not about equality, it’s not about lifting up the poor. Socialism is about one thing only: power for the ruling class.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Pentagon Mulling $1 Billion in Leftover Military Pay And Pension Accounts for Border Wall
LGBTQ Activists Upset Trump Served Chick-fil-A at White House to Champion Sports Team
Trump: Bigotry Resolution Disgrace, Democrats Have Become Anti-Israel, Anti-Jewish Party
Media Outlets Come Together, Say It’s Time To Go After Fox News
Hot Mic Catches CNBC Guest Calling Dem’s Arguments a ‘Crock of Sh*t’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×