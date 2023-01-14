Parler Share
News

If You Thought December's Arctic Blast Was Bad, Something Much Worse Could Be Barreling Toward America

 By Jack Davis  January 14, 2023 at 11:18am
Parler Share

A blast of arctic weather has Siberia in a deep freeze that some forecasters say could come to North America within a week or so.

The Siberian town of Zhilinda hit a low of 79.8 degrees below zero Fahrenheit Tuesday, setting a record for January, according to The Washington Post.

The reading was Siberia’s lowest temperature since 2002 and was accompanied by other weather stations that show readings of 76 degrees below zero or even lower.

Trending:
Watch: McCarthy's Big Announcement Is Going to Send Leftists Into Utter Panic: 'The Public Should See'

Temperatures are about 50 degrees Fahrenheit below normal and closing in on all-time records,  according to climate expert Maximiliano Herrera.

Will America get another polar vortex?

Zhilinda’s all-time low was was 82.3 degrees below zero. Russia’s record low is 89.9 degrees below zero, which was set in  February 1933.

In recent days, the town has not seen the temperature rise above 58 degrees below zero.

Last month, one forecaster noted that Siberian freezes are often a signal that America will be hit next.

Related:
Watch: Soviet-Era Passenger Plane Suffers Catastrophic Damage Mid-Flight - Hats and Luggage Sucked Out

AccuWeather is now predicting colder weather for North America beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, with a more drastic drop in temperatures starting Monday, Jan. 23.

“The connection of cold air from Siberia to western North America will spread east later this month, first arriving in the Rockies and Plains then breaking into pieces as it comes east,” said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather’s lead long-range forecaster.


December’s wave of cold produced a record-setting snowfall in Buffalo, but forecasters said it is too early to tell what the next wave of cold might bring.

“This storm will have to be monitored closely to see how much cold air can infiltrate behind it, as another storm later in the month could produce more widespread wintry precipitation if enough cold air is in place,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The Post explained that for most of the winter, the polar vortex, frigid air from the north, has been strong, keeping the cold Arctic air to the north. If that weakens, the colder air moves south.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




1 Month After Griner Prisoner Exchange, Biden Admin 'Ignoring' Dying American Held for 15 Years
Viral TikTok Star Dies Suddenly of Suspected Heart Attack at 33
Dozens of Sheriff Departments Are in Open Defiance Against Shocking Gun Control
Paul Pelosi Ended 2022 with Devastating Losses, And It May Have Been Spurred By Elon Musk
Divers Flock to NYC's East River in Search of 'Buried Treasure,' Spurred from Joe Rogan Podcast
See more...

Conversation