A blast of arctic weather has Siberia in a deep freeze that some forecasters say could come to North America within a week or so.

The Siberian town of Zhilinda hit a low of 79.8 degrees below zero Fahrenheit Tuesday, setting a record for January, according to The Washington Post.

The reading was Siberia’s lowest temperature since 2002 and was accompanied by other weather stations that show readings of 76 degrees below zero or even lower.

Lake Baikal, Siberia, turquoise ice… pic.twitter.com/wkVLuJCpgi — Pakistan Tours 360 (@Paktourntravel) January 11, 2023

Temperatures are about 50 degrees Fahrenheit below normal and closing in on all-time records, according to climate expert Maximiliano Herrera.

Zhilinda’s all-time low was was 82.3 degrees below zero. Russia’s record low is 89.9 degrees below zero, which was set in February 1933.

Coldest temperature in #Siberia 🇷🇺 since 2002! 🥶 🌡️-61.9°C Zhilinda ➡️ 0.1°C from the monthly record since 1942 [-64°C were also recorded in the 1880’s]. 🌡️-60.0°C Olenek ➡️ 1st -60°C since 1969 & coldest since Jan. 1959!

🌡️-59.8°C Suhana

🌡️-59.7°C Delyankir

🌡️-59.5°C Oymyakon pic.twitter.com/OvV3RBAz3J — Thierry Goose (@ThierryGooseBC) January 10, 2023

In recent days, the town has not seen the temperature rise above 58 degrees below zero.

Last month, one forecaster noted that Siberian freezes are often a signal that America will be hit next.

You know me always looking to #Siberia for clues about our weather. I had a rule of thumb, when it turns #cold east of the Urals, cold weather returns to the Eastern US in ~two week’s time. It is just starting, but colder weather is spreading east of the Urals & across Siberia. pic.twitter.com/Sbvy6cmeX5 — Judah Cohen (@judah47) December 30, 2022

AccuWeather is now predicting colder weather for North America beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, with a more drastic drop in temperatures starting Monday, Jan. 23.

“The connection of cold air from Siberia to western North America will spread east later this month, first arriving in the Rockies and Plains then breaking into pieces as it comes east,” said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather’s lead long-range forecaster.

For those who want a straightforward bottom line – #PolarVortex & tropospheric circulation are predicted to become increasingly coupled & supportive of more widespread #cold & #snow across the Northern Hemisphere in coming weeks but the important details are mostly still unknown. pic.twitter.com/7t7MO9nSPK — Judah Cohen (@judah47) January 13, 2023



December’s wave of cold produced a record-setting snowfall in Buffalo, but forecasters said it is too early to tell what the next wave of cold might bring.

“This storm will have to be monitored closely to see how much cold air can infiltrate behind it, as another storm later in the month could produce more widespread wintry precipitation if enough cold air is in place,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The Post explained that for most of the winter, the polar vortex, frigid air from the north, has been strong, keeping the cold Arctic air to the north. If that weakens, the colder air moves south.

