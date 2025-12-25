Share
Commentary

And We Thought Fruitcake Was Bad: Italian Company Is 3D Printing 'Pastries' That Are Made of Truly Gross-Sounding Ingredients

 By Bryan Chai  December 25, 2025 at 12:30pm
Share

One of the great food mysteries of the world is how fruitcakes ever became specialty of Christmas — ostensibly a time of peace and unity.

The dense and heavy dessert is usually cloyingly sweet, and the fruit in it never tastes fresh.

And that’s to say nothing about the odd texture (to put it kindly) of mass-produced fruitcakes.

Another great food mystery? Who in the world is going to eat 3D-printed “pastries”?

According to Reuters: “Scientists in Italy are developing sweet snacks with lab-grown plant cells and fruit residues, producing a material that a 3D printer can then process into ‘pastries’ with high nutritional content.”

“Lab-grown plant cells”? “Fruit residues”? Are scientists from the country that brought us pasta, pizza and tiramisu really making “pastries” with stuff you could find in a laboratory dumpster?

Apparently, and they look about as appetizing as they sound:

Even beyond the questionable aesthetics, there are a number of very valid health concerns with 3D-printed “food,” according to Sustainable Futures Training, an international consulting firm.

First, given the amount of raw materials that 3D-printed “food” handles — such as dough or pureed food — there’s an inherent risk with all sorts of bacterial contamination.

Second, here’s a doozy from Sustainable Futures Training: “Unlike traditional cooking, 3D printing involves multiple ingredient cartridges that can introduce cross-contamination risks, especially if the printer is used for different food types without proper cleaning protocols. This is a significant concern for people with food allergies.”

Related:
An Elderly Customer Never Missed a Lunch or Dinner for 10 Years - When He Didn't Show Up, the Chef Hopped in His Car and Ended Up Saving His Life

Nothing like some cross-contamination to go with your croissant.

Third, the fact that you’re making food with a complex nozzle and “cartridge systems” means that that equipment must be thoroughly cleaned to prevent residue from building up. It’s very easy to see how microbial growth could explode in these circumstances.

“Without proper sanitation procedures, foodborne illnesses could become a serious issue,” Sustainable Futures Training notes.

Beyond the above risks, it’s also worth pointing out that one of the reasons for this push for 3D-printed “food” appears to be built on a false premise.

One of the alleged upsides to 3D-printing this stuff is that it will help conserve arable land. The problem with that is that, according to the world statistics site IndexMundi, the amount of arable land across the globe has largely been stable over the last 30 years.

(Arable land could most simply be described as land that can be used to grow crops.)

So these 3D-printed snacks — from the health risks to the premise — are pretty dumb.

It also can’t be stressed enough in a MAHA world: Printed “pastries” from petri dishes and the apple core my dog dragged into the house last week isn’t something any civilized people should eat.

Though, when you put it like that — and if cost can be managed — this might not be a bad alternative for prison food. That’s actually a pretty funny idea.

But for free Americans? Never.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




LeBron's Friend and Head Coach Eviscerates His Team After Christmas Meltdown: 'Don't Care Enough to Be a Professional'
Leftist Celebrity Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson Gets Roasted After He Tries to Debunk Timeless Tale of Rudolph on Christmas Eve
If You Live in One of These 19 States, Get Out for the Sake of Your Kids: They're Suing HHS Over 'Gender-Affirming Care' Ban
Kamala Cries Sexism, Proves Why She's Not Fit to Be a Leader: 'I Don't Aspire to Be Humble'
$220 Million Green Bay Packers Star Sparks Controversy After Christmas Gifting Revelation
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation