Thousands of Illegal Immigrant Kids with Highly Contagious Disease Released Into Nearly Every State

In yet another example of how President Joe Biden’s wide open border policies are endangering every American — especially our children — we are now seeing an uptick in a deadly disease being brought across the border and into nearly every U.S. state by illegal immigrants.

According to a new report, Biden’s regime is releasing thousands of illegals, especially children, into the country despite that they are carrying deadly tuberculosis.

This health crisis is just more proof of how unserious Biden is as our president.

The report finds that around 2,5000 children with latent tuberculosis infections have been released into 44 U.S. states, the Washington Times reported on Tuesday.

“About 126,000 total were released, indicating an infection rate of 1 in 50 migrant children,” the Times added, also pointing out that COVID-19 has also been rampant.

Healthline says that Tuberculosis (TB), which was once called consumption, “is a highly infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs.”

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.5 million people died from the disease in 2020,” the site added. “Tuberculosis is also the 13th leading cause of death globally. Currently, it’s the second main infectious cause of death, after COVID-19.”

“TB is most common in developing countries, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 7,000 cases were reported in the United States in 2020,” the site reported. It also listed Mexico and other Latin American countries, China and many other Asian countries, and India among others as prime territory for outbreaks of the disease.

The Biden administration excused its releasing of thousands of disease-carrying children into the U.S. by claiming that it cannot deliver medical treatment because they only hold children for a short time before releasing them and treatment for TB takes three to nine months, the Times reported.

Does the United States have a border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (632 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

There is also a lack of medical treatment follow-through on behalf of the liberal, non-governmental organizations that handle illegals inside the U.S.

Since these NGOs tend to push children quickly through the system, their medical status remains unacknowledged and untreated.

The paper contacted the Virginia Department of Health, which said in a statement, “We do not know how often the sponsors follow through on treatment. By the time outreach takes place, the child has sometimes moved to another area or state.”

Per current immigration policies, the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol is required to transfer unaccompanied alien children to the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services in only a few weeks’ time. So, the system is not conducive to assessing a child’s physical condition and health history.

Indeed, the HHS also noted it has no way to securely house children with diseases such as HIV, or even to isolate youths with a criminal record, a history of violence, or those who have threatened sexually predatory behavior. And that isn’t even to mention the risk of sexually transmitted diseases that these kids are exposed to, as so many are sexually assaulted and raped on their way here.

Indeed, the Health Dept. doesn’t even have a way to track youths with such problematic histories, and it has no idea where young illegals like those end up going here in the U.S.

TB is particularly dangerous because it takes so long to incubate and can spread quickly before anyone is aware it is even there. Before the modern era, it was once one of the top killers in America. But this all shows how Biden is endangering us all with his insane border policies.

The problem is that Biden has flung the door to the U.S. border so wide open that there isn’t the luxury of time to assess the illegals pouring across the border. And we are now seeing dangerous diseases being brought into the U.S. by these children who end up sitting in our schools right next to all our children.

A serious president would not be releasing disease-wracked, lawbreaking illegals into our midst like Biden is doing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.