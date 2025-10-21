Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Found Registered to Vote in Texas

More than 2,500 potential illegal immigrants have infiltrated the Texas voter rolls, according to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson.

Nelson said that after running the 18 million registered voters in Texas through the federal SAVE database, authorities found 2,724 potential non-citizens listed.

“Only eligible United States citizens may participate in our elections,” Nelson said in a news release posted on her website.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to give states free and direct access to this data set for the first time has been a game changer, and we appreciate the partnership with the federal government to verify the citizenship of those on our voter rolls and maintain accurate voter lists,” she added.

Nelson said Texas counties will investigate those potentially ineligible voters and remove them if they are not American citizens.

Those who provide proof of citizenship can continue to vote, the release said.

Non-citizens who voted in violation of Texas law could be investigated by the Office of the Attorney General.

“Everyone’s right to vote is sacred and must be protected. We encourage counties to conduct rigorous investigations to determine if any voter is ineligible — just as they do with any other data set we provide,” Nelson said.

“The SAVE database has proven to be a critically important data set and one of many that we will continue to use in Texas to ensure that only qualified voters cast a ballot in our elections,” she continued.

Harris County, which is home to Houston, had the largest number of potential non-citizens with 362, while Dallas County was second at 277.

In June, Nelson removed 33 voters from the rolls. These voters were referred to the office of Texas Attorney General Kan Paxton.

BREAKING: Texas AG @KenPaxtonTX opens investigation into 33 noncitizens for illegally voting in the 2024 election. But I was reliably informed by the media that this never happens and that’s why Democrats voted against a bill requiring proof of US citizenship to vote… pic.twitter.com/kjo2nXfEKw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2025

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said that since 2021, when Senate Bill 1 was signed into law to reform elections, Texas has winnowed down its voter rolls, according to Fox News.

“These reforms have led to the removal of over one million ineligible people from our voter rolls in the last three years, including noncitizens, deceased voters, and people who moved to another state,” Abbott said.

“The Secretary of State and county voter registrars have an ongoing legal requirement to review the voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, and refer any potential illegal voting to the Attorney General’s Office and local authorities for investigation and prosecution. Illegal voting in Texas will never be tolerated,” he added.

“We will continue to actively safeguard Texans’ sacred right to vote while also aggressively protecting our elections from illegal voting.”

Abbott has said that due to the effort, Texas is “leading the nation in election integrity.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.