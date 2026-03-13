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The US Navy's USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship is seen during a port call at the Port Area in Manila on Sept. 27, 2022.
The US Navy's USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship is seen during a port call at the Port Area in Manila on Sept. 27, 2022. (Jam Sta Rosa - AFP / Getty Images)

Thousands of Marines, American Warship Head for the Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2026 at 3:47pm
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The Marines are coming to the Middle East, according to multiple news reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Marine deployment could range as high as 5,000 troops.

Other reports suggested the number would be about 2,500 Marines, with the deployment linked to upcoming efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked, according to The New York Times.

The Marines will join more than 50,000 American troops in the region.

The USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, is on its way, according to the New York Post.

The roughly two weeks it will take the Tripoli to reach the region from East Asia aligns with a pledge from Energy Secretary Chris Wright that the strait would be reopened by the end of March.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said that the military is not currently able to escort ships through the strait.

“It’s a tactically complex environment,” Caine said. “Before I think we want to take anything through there at scale, we want to make sure that we do the work pursuant to our current military objectives to do that safely and smartly.”

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According to the US Naval Institute, the Tripoli will be carrying F-35 fighters and “elements” of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which will join the Gerald R. Ford and Abraham Lincoln carrier strike groups that have been operating in the region.

The report said it was unclear if the USS San Diego and USS New Orleans, which make up the balance of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, will be sent to the Middle East.

The Army has deployed almost 10,000 AI-powered drone-hunters in the fight with Iran, ABC News reported.

The drones, known as Merops, have been used by Ukraine. They were made by Perennial Autonomy and are designed to attack other drones.

A U.S. official ABC News did not name said the drones have downed more than 1,000 Iranian-made Shahed drones during the Ukraine war — the same drones used against America in the war with Iran.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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