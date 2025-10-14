Thousands Partake of Lord's Supper on National Mall Using Table Over a Mile Long in Communion Revival

Thousands gathered on the National Mall over the weekend for Communion America, featuring a table that stretched over a mile from the Washington Monument to the U.S. Capitol.

The nondenominational Christian event was the brainchild of David Bradshaw of Awaken the Dawn, an organization dedicated to “hosting the presence of God, leading to a third great awakening in America and the nations,” according to its website.

The Communion America event began Thursday night with a praise and worship service, along with prayer from the main stage. When that session concluded at 10 p.m., participants in 50 state tents, as well as Puerto Rico, launched into 24/7 worship and prayer, which continued throughout the weekend until Sunday morning.