The message is clear.

You are free to riot and destroy parts of New York City under the guise of protesting police brutality with very little fear of being apprehended, but you’d better not stand outside a place where unborn babies are killed and try to counsel pregnant women.

The fact that two pro-life black women were arrested outside the Margaret Sanger Center Planned Parenthood in Manhattan on Saturday because they did not adhere to social distancing guidelines just illustrates how real this message is.

Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes, whose arrests were caught on video, were summoned to appear in court and face charges of failing to disperse, according to Live Action News.

“We’ve been at that clinic for a while standing for children’s lives and bringing the Gospel to these women because they need help just as well as the babies. And we feel COVID has been used strategically to push a bias against abolitionists,” Beatty told Live Action.

Meanwhile, thousands of rioters are around the country — including in NYC — are looting businesses, destroying property and injuring innocent people, yet most of them answer to nobody.

The double standard, and hypocrisy from authorities in the Big Apple, is obvious.

Untold thousands of people are protesting the senseless death of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest.

The former cop has been fired and charged with murder in connection with what the medical examiner has ruled a homicide.

As a result, many demonstrators have protested peacefully against police brutality. But at the same time, lawless riots have erupted all over the nation, including in New York City.

Those individuals who protest peacefully are trying to send a message of change, while unruly rioters want to cause destruction with no motive except to cause fear and panic.

Beatty and Chavannes, meanwhile, were trying to make a positive difference in a peaceful manner, exercising the First Amendment rights afforded to them in the United States Constitution.

“We have the right to be here,” Beatty said in a Facebook video she took of the incident.

The two showed up early Saturday so they could reach out to women who enter the facility seeking to obtain an abortion. According to Beatty, they weren’t even protesting — they were simply trying to counsel women.

“On this particular day, according to Beatty and Chavannes, barricades had been obtained by Planned Parenthood and placed on either side of the entry door to the building in an attempt to disrupt the women’s pro-life activism,” Live Action reported. “However, Beatty and Chavannes refused to let this stop their outreach.”

Planned Parenthood complained and notified the police, who came and told the women they were violating the social distancing orders mandated by state and city authorities, according to the outlet.

“[Planned Parenthood is] not following social distancing, mind you — the person I’m standing with I actually live with so we don’t need to follow social distancing. But the police were saying we were violating social distancing and the only ones that are supposed to be there are the ones that work there,” Beatty told Live Action.

“And we told them we’re not moving because it’s a public sidewalk and we have a right to be there. They could be there because they work for Planned Parenthood, but we work for Jesus so as long as this is a public sidewalk, we can be here.”

But the police wouldn’t budge, and after the women repeatedly declined to move, per the police’s orders, they were arrested.

Remind me again, who are the real criminals here? Two women who are trying to have an impact and save unborn black babies, or those causing real and lasting physical damage to structures and lives all over the city?

In 2016, nearly 60,000 abortions were conducted in New York City, according to the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute. And between 2012 and 2016, more black babies were aborted (136,426) in the city than were born (118,127), The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018, citing a NYC Health Department report.

Shouldn’t the city’s residents be outraged by those chilling statistics?

People are burning down the city — in most cases with no repercussions — while two black women were arrested for trying to stop the murder of black babies.

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s polices lack leadership and equal enforcement, and have sent a message to all New Yorkers — go ahead and freely destroy property, but we will arrest you if you try to save lives.

