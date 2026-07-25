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A line of Waymo robot axis drives through North Beach on July 7, 2026 in San Francisco.
A line of Waymo robot axis drives through North Beach on July 7, 2026 in San Francisco. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Thousands of Self-Driving Cars Recalled After Vehicles Drove Through Construction Zones

 By Michael Austin  July 25, 2026 at 4:00am
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Waymo issued a recall impacting nearly 4,000 of their self-driving cars after some of them drove through construction zones.

The company said in a federal filing that the autonomous vehicles may fail to recognize construction zones or avoid other hazards on the highway, per a report from Fox Business.

There was one event in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 11, as well as five on April 19, in which the cars reportedly drove into construction zones.

There were also seven cases in the San Francisco area in May, according to a report from KABC-TV.

Elliot Slade, a resident of the Bay Area, was in a Waymo when the vehicle entered a construction zone on Highway 101.

“There were signs. There were lights. There were cones. And it went through the cones and then sped up straight away,” Slade told the outlet.

A highway patrol officer started chasing the Waymo he was riding.

“Shouting, ‘Stop Waymo. Stop Waymo. Stop Waymo.’ We’re like, ‘What the heck is going on’?” Slade recounted.

Slade added that he feared for his life during the incident.

“In that moment it’s like, oh this technology is not ready. This is 100% not ready,” he continued.

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“If something else had gone wrong, someone in that road might have got hit. We might have crashed in the car.”

Fox Business reported that Waymo will update their software in response to the incidents.

A representative for Waymo said in a statement that “Waymo’s mission is to be the world’s most trusted driver, and the data shows that we’re making roads safer in the communities in which we operate.”

“We identified an area of improvement regarding performance around freeway construction zones,” the company continued.

“We voluntarily restricted freeway operations last month while making improvements, proactively notified state and federal regulators, and decided to file a voluntary software recall with NHTSA.”

“We continue to safely serve riders on surface streets in all the cities where we operate,” the statement said.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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