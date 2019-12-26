Thousands Showed Up to Arlington Nat'l Cemetery To Honor Fallen Warriors at Christmastime

On Dec. 14, multitudes of volunteers braved the nasty weather at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to lay wreaths at the headstones of our fallen heroes.

The crowd of grateful Americans, numbering well into the thousands, quickly filled up the cemetery parking lots and overflowed into the streets.

By the end of the day, over 250,000 wreaths were laid and each name was read aloud in remembrance, according to The Hill.

Wreaths across America organizers expect upwards of 100,000 volunteers to lay more than 250,000 wreaths and speak each name at Arlington National Cemetery this morning. The annual event takes place at 2,000 cemeteries nation wide. ⁦@wusa9⁩ #getupdc pic.twitter.com/ktwfeHxxFA — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) December 14, 2019

The event, known as Wreaths Across America, is actually a 27-year-old nationwide tribute that takes place at nearly 2,000 cemeteries in all 50 states.

Volunteers shared images on social media of adorned headstones from around the country.

Friend took these at South Florida Military Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL pic.twitter.com/fWw0qKTP1B — Kurt Hardley (@HardleyKurt) December 16, 2019

Remembering and honoring our fallen soldiers is a duty we have as citizens, and we should undertake that mission every day.

However, this time of year allows for an even more special act of tribute.

There are few times of the year that can bring families and friends together in the way that Christmas can, a fact that is built into Wreaths Across America’s mission.

Countless Americans have family members who have given their lives in service to our country, and this special time of year will forever be short of loved ones.

While nothing can truly fill the hole that they leave, our fallen warriors deserve to be remembered and cherished, which is the mission of Wreaths Across America.

“In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” the organization said on its website. “There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.”

Undoubtedly, these family members, especially those who are unable to participate themselves, would be grateful to know that there are so many people who would take the time to honor their loved ones.

This nation owes its service members and their families a debt of gratitude that can never be paid; it’s important to make an effort to let them know that we appreciate them.

It’s the least we can do.

