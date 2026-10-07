Share
News
Alan Ritchson, seen in a July photo, has had two box-office flops in a row.
Alan Ritchson, seen in a July photo, has had two box-office flops in a row. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Thousands of Theaters Purge Woke 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson's New Movie as Bomb Becomes Official

 By Randy DeSoto  October 7, 2026 at 4:07pm
Share

“Jack Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, who has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, just experienced his second box-office flop in a row as the action film “Runner” is heading to streaming after a short run in theaters.

“Runner,” co-starring Owen Wilson, opened in over 2,500 theaters on Sept. 11, but after three weeks, it was down to 340 theaters and ranked 24th in ticket sales last weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

The performance came despite audiences giving the Angel Studios-distributed film a 90 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has taken in $17.7 million on a reported budget of between $35 million and $45 million.

Similarly, the gangster movie “Motor City,” in which Ritchson played the lead, tanked in theaters, garnering just over $3 million in sales with a budget of $30 million, Collider reported.

Ritchson has made headlines in recent months for his over-the-top and repeated expletive-laced criticism of Trump, such as suggesting in July that the president is implicated in the Epstein files.

Trump “has the keys to the nuclear codes …. Like, dude, what? Go to jail,” the actor said.

Do you think Alan Ritchson's political comments impact his movie success?

In another July podcast, he said, “I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this [expletive] guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have? And I’m supposed to let that go.” 

“Look at the politics we deal with right now,” Ritchson said. “The White House is in ruins,” mentioning the UFC fight cage on the South Lawn and the ongoing ballroom construction.

“And no consequences. It wasn’t done legally. There’s no plan in place. Now you’re asking for money. It’s like, what are we doing?”

The White House ballroom plans have been approved by both the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the 12-member National Capital Planning Commission.

Further, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in August that construction could continue, finding the group that sued Trump to stop it, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, lacked standing.

Related:
Graphic: Bloodied TV Star Says Hollywood Is 'Not Safe' After He's Robbed and Beaten

Speaking at the Fan Expo Canada in Toronto last month, Ritchson said he gets a lot of calls from studios asking him not to talk about politics, to just “shut up.”

“Sony told me not to. And I’m not going to say anything, not today,” he said, but he still threw in a mention of Epstein.

Collider noted Ritchson has had some successes outside the box office this year.

“He began the year with the sci-fi action film ‘War Machine,’ which remains the most-watched Netflix original of 2026,” the outlet said.

“Meanwhile, ‘Reacher’ has been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons following a record-breaking Season 4 run, which resulted in more than 1 billion weekly minutes watched, according to Nielsen.”

Further, both “Motor City” and “Runner” will generate additional revenue in video-on-demand sales, but whether it will be enough to make them profitable is yet to be seen.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Graphic: Bloodied TV Star Says Hollywood Is 'Not Safe' After He's Robbed and Beaten
Breaking: Trump Offers White House Press Secretary Job to Conservative Commentator and Former DHS Official Katie Zacharia
Watch: Walter Payton's Son Gets Emotional as He Learns of Mike Ditka's Death During Live Broadcast
Palestinian Protestors Savage Mamdani for Attending Oct. 7 Event - To Them You Can Never Hate Jews Too Much
Evil Among Us: Watch as Satanic Prayer Opens City Council Meeting, But One Brave Man on Camera Refuses to Go Along
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation