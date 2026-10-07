Thousands of Theaters Purge Woke 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson's New Movie as Bomb Becomes Official

“Jack Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, who has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump, just experienced his second box-office flop in a row as the action film “Runner” is heading to streaming after a short run in theaters.

“Runner,” co-starring Owen Wilson, opened in over 2,500 theaters on Sept. 11, but after three weeks, it was down to 340 theaters and ranked 24th in ticket sales last weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

The performance came despite audiences giving the Angel Studios-distributed film a 90 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie has taken in $17.7 million on a reported budget of between $35 million and $45 million.

Similarly, the gangster movie “Motor City,” in which Ritchson played the lead, tanked in theaters, garnering just over $3 million in sales with a budget of $30 million, Collider reported.

Ritchson has made headlines in recent months for his over-the-top and repeated expletive-laced criticism of Trump, such as suggesting in July that the president is implicated in the Epstein files.

Trump “has the keys to the nuclear codes …. Like, dude, what? Go to jail,” the actor said.

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In another July podcast, he said, “I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this [expletive] guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have? And I’m supposed to let that go.”

“Look at the politics we deal with right now,” Ritchson said. “The White House is in ruins,” mentioning the UFC fight cage on the South Lawn and the ongoing ballroom construction.

“And no consequences. It wasn’t done legally. There’s no plan in place. Now you’re asking for money. It’s like, what are we doing?”

The White House ballroom plans have been approved by both the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and the 12-member National Capital Planning Commission.

Further, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in August that construction could continue, finding the group that sued Trump to stop it, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, lacked standing.

Speaking at the Fan Expo Canada in Toronto last month, Ritchson said he gets a lot of calls from studios asking him not to talk about politics, to just “shut up.”

“Sony told me not to. And I’m not going to say anything, not today,” he said, but he still threw in a mention of Epstein.

Collider noted Ritchson has had some successes outside the box office this year.

“He began the year with the sci-fi action film ‘War Machine,’ which remains the most-watched Netflix original of 2026,” the outlet said.

“Meanwhile, ‘Reacher’ has been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons following a record-breaking Season 4 run, which resulted in more than 1 billion weekly minutes watched, according to Nielsen.”

Further, both “Motor City” and “Runner” will generate additional revenue in video-on-demand sales, but whether it will be enough to make them profitable is yet to be seen.

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