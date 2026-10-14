Three people face charges after a newborn infant was found in a Savannah, Georgia, trash can.

Chatham EMS Director Chuck Kearns said the initial response early Saturday was for a patient who was hemorrhaging, according to WTOC-TV.

First responders realized the woman they were treating had given birth.

Police were notified. They searched a Quality Inn to which first responders had been called and found the baby alive in the trash can.

The child received medical attention immediately.

The baby is being cared for by the Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services.

Dominique Welcome, 29, Chiquita Roche, 39, and Jamal West, 44, were arrested, according to WYFF-TV.

Should infant abandonment carry tougher penalties? Yes, absolutely No, current laws are sufficient It depends on the circumstances Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 95% (111 votes) No, current laws are sufficient 1% (1 vote) It depends on the circumstances 4% (5 votes)

Welcome faces a charge of cruelty to children.

Roche is charged with being a party to a crime and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

West faces a charge of cruelty to children.

Three people were arrested after a newborn was found alive in a trash can near a Savannah hotel, police say. The baby is in the care of Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services. Full story at the link in bio. https://t.co/EKEjjpqZ7n — KOLO8 (@KOLO8) October 13, 2026

“I’m proud of the diligent work of our Southside Precinct officers, and grateful for the swift collaboration of our agencies and partners in protecting one of our most vulnerable citizens,” Chief Lenny Gunther of the Savannah Police Department said.

“Remember that there are always options that don’t endanger a life,” he said.

🚨 GEORGIA: A newborn is safe after police found the baby alive in a trash can near a Savannah hotel on October 10. Three people face charges in the case. Should infant abandonment carry tougher penalties? https://t.co/iohfbHdGuz https://t.co/PP3xVaAwiz — Marco Watts (@MarcoWatts_) October 12, 2026

West has faced charges concerning children before, according to WJCL-TV.

West was charged with third-degree cruelty to children in 2018, and in 2005, he was charged with aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

As noted by WYFF, Georgia has a Safe Place for Newborns Act that provides immunity for a mother who leaves her baby at a medical facility, fire station, or police station if the child is no more than 30 days old.

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