Share
News
Red and blue police lights on a car at a crime scene at night with copy space.
Red and blue police lights on a car at a crime scene at night with copy space. (Ajax9 / Getty Images)

Three Arrested After Infant Found Discarded in Georgia Trash Can

 By Jack Davis  October 14, 2026 at 6:36am
Share

Three people face charges after a newborn infant was found in a Savannah, Georgia, trash can.

Chatham EMS Director Chuck Kearns said the initial response early Saturday was for a patient who was hemorrhaging, according to WTOC-TV.

First responders realized the woman they were treating had given birth.

Police were notified. They searched a Quality Inn to which first responders had been called and found the baby alive in the trash can.

The child received medical attention immediately.

The baby is being cared for by the Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services.

Dominique Welcome, 29, Chiquita Roche, 39, and Jamal West, 44, were arrested, according to WYFF-TV.

Should infant abandonment carry tougher penalties?

Welcome faces a charge of cruelty to children.

Roche is charged with being a party to a crime and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

West faces a charge of cruelty to children.

Related:
Breaking: 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed in Elementary School Shooting

“I’m proud of the diligent work of our Southside Precinct officers, and grateful for the swift collaboration of our agencies and partners in protecting one of our most vulnerable citizens,” Chief Lenny Gunther of the Savannah Police Department said.

“Remember that there are always options that don’t endanger a life,” he said.

West has faced charges concerning children before, according to WJCL-TV.

West was charged with third-degree cruelty to children in 2018, and in 2005, he was charged with aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

As noted by WYFF, Georgia has a Safe Place for Newborns Act that provides immunity for a mother who leaves her baby at a medical facility, fire station, or police station if the child is no more than 30 days old.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kelly Clarkson Gets Worst Backup Possible as Loathed Star Kathy Griffin Comes to Her Defense in Insane Feud with Small Shop Owner
Breaking: 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed in Elementary School Shooting
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out at Trump, Defends Ilhan Omar, Whom She Tried to Censure
'One of a Kind' Pastor Serving in Trump Administration Dies at Age 47
'We're Done': Zelenskyy Publicly Defies Trump with New Strikes, Then Insults Him
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation