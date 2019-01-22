Three Americans Arrested for Allegedly Planning To Join ISIS, Wanted To ‘Kill Non-Believers’

The Justice Department announced this week that it has arrested three Michigan residents for conspiring to provide material evidence to the Islamic State group.

Agents of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Muse Abdikadir Muse, Mohamud Abdikadir Muse and Mohamed Salat Haji without incident on Monday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

One of the arrested men had just checked into a flight en route to Mogadishu, Somalia.

He was driven to the Grand Rapids airport by the other two conspirators who knew the purpose of his travel was to join the Islamic State group.

The complaint affidavit states that all three defendants had previously pledged their allegiance to the terrorist organization in videos they recorded of themselves.

Two of the men allegedly also discussed at some point their desire “to kill non-believers, and even to potentially use a car for a martyrdom operation to run down non-believers here in the United States if they could not travel overseas to fight for ISIS,” the statement alleges.

All three of the defendants were born in Kenya, but had U.S. citizenship.

“Following the arrests, federal agents executed search warrants at a residence shared by Mohamud Muse and Muse Muse,” the Justice Department statement reports.

It does not detail what was found.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the Justice Department.

President Donald Trump’s administration has stated several times in recent weeks that the U.S. has defeated the Islamic State group, despite an ISIS-claimed attack in Syria Wednesday that killed four Americans.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said such as recently as Tuesday.

“It should not go unnoticed that we’ve also defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria and Iraq alongside more than six dozen nations in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS,” Pompeo said in a speech broadcasted to the World Economic Forum.

Vice President Mike Pence told the Global Chiefs of Mission conference at the State Department the same day of the Syria bombing, that “the caliphate has crumbled and ISIS has been defeated.”

